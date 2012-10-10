LONDON, Oct 10 Gasoline and naphtha cracks lost ground on Wednesday as rising crude oil prices ate away margins but supply in both markets was still said to be tight. A cargo of naphtha has been fixed to head trans-Atlantic, several traders said. The cargo is expected to go to New York Harbour, one market player added, for gasoline blending. The United States is tight on gasoline at the moment due to refinery outages in Texas and California. Output at a fluid catalytic cracker at Royal Dutch Shell's 400,000 bpd Pernis refinery in the Netherlands returned to normal after flaring forced it to reduce production by 20 percent. Results of Algerian Sonatrach and Egyptian EGPC's gasoline tenders still did not emerge. GASOLINE * One barge of benchmark Eurobob traded in the window at $1,100.50 a tonne fob ARA. Chevron sold to Cargill. * Earlier in the day, some 10,000 tonnes traded at $1,099-$1,104 a tonne fob ARA, a tighter range than Tuesday's deals at $1,083-$1,103 a tonne. * Phillips66, Gunvor and Noble sold to Cargill, Mabanaft, Shell and Trafigura. * The early trades came at premiums to the November swap of between $72.00 and $79.50 a tonne, slightly lower than Tuesday's deals at $75 and $83.75 a tonne. * At 1614 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at around $14.90 a barrel, down from $17.07 a barrel on Tuesday. * One barge of premium unleaded gasoline traded at $1,119 a tonne fob ARA, up slightly from Tuesday's trades at $1,118 a tonne. Gunvor sold to Total. * At 1617 GMT, ICE Brent crude futures were up 40 cents at $114.90 a barrel. * November U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were up 0.40 percent at $2.9704 a gallon. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was at $32.00 a barrel, down slightly from $32.62 a barrel around the same time on Tuesday. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * Trafigura sold one cargo to Vitol at $993 a tonne cif NWE loading October 24-28, up from Tuesday's deal at $977 a tonne. * The naphtha crack was at around minus $3.50 a barrel, according to Reuters data, down from $1.42 a barrel on Tuesday. (Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)