LONDON, Jan 14 Gasoline barge cracks in
northwest Europe fell on Tuesday, tracking a decline in U.S.
gasoline futures that diminished opportunities for spot exports
of the motor fuel while demand remained weak at home.
"Gasoline is slowly coming off again. Asia side is more
healthy but Ebob cracks are drifting," said one swaps trader.
Gasoline cracks had recovered in recent weeks, after sinking
into negative territory in mid-December, but have remained at
relatively weak levels.
A flow of gasoline to the United States to compensate for
refinery outages caused by the cold weather had offered some
support to European gasoline last week, but has fallen off since
Canada's Come by Chance refinery reopened.
In new fixtures, one tanker was booked to carry gasoline to
West Africa, shipping data showed. Repsol booked a tanker from
Spain to the United States. Traders said it was likely to be
carrying gasoline or naphtha.
European refinery crude intake fell 8.6 percent in December
on a year ago, reflecting deep cuts in processing runs as
margins slid. Gasoline stocks rose on the month, data from
industry monitor Euroilstock showed.
Demand in Europe remains so weak that some components of
high-octane gasoline, or reformates, are heading to Asia, an
increasingly common arbitrage as European gasoline faces growing
competition in its traditional export markets.
"Reformate is up to 70 over Ebob in ARA. It's the high end
of the scale," said the trader.
"Asia has been drawing from Europe/Med for gasoline or
components for a while now. Historically, it is a new thing but
it has been happening for at least a year or so now."
In the Mediterranean, BP bid for a cargo but there
were no deals, one Med trader said. "The market is mostly
balanced," he said.
Petrochemical demand for naphtha was weak, but cracks were
supported by strong Asian margins due to tight supplies.
No naphtha cargoes traded in the window, traders said.
GASOLINE
* One barge of benchmark Eurobob gasoline traded in the
Platts window at $913 a tonne fob ARA. Total sold to Shell.
* Three barges traded outside the window at $916-$922 a
tonne fob ARA, down from $928-$934 a tonne on Monday. Noble and
Trafigura sold to Gunvor and BP. Shell sold to Noble.
* At the close, the February swap was trading at $918 a
tonne, down from $931.25 a tonne on Monday.
* Shell sold two barges of premium unleaded gasoline to
Total at $933 a tonne fob ARA, down from $947 a tonne on Monday.
* By 1643 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent was at
$1.952 a barrel, down from $3.198 a barrel on Monday.
* Brent crude oil futures were down 49 cents at
$106.26 a barrel.
* U.S. RBOB gasoline futures in New York were down 1
percent at $2.6078 a gallon, and the prompt crack was
at $17.24 a barrel.
NAPHTHA
* No cargoes traded in the window on Tuesday.
* The naphtha crack swap was at around minus $3.14 a barrel
for January and minus $3.97 a barrel for February, slightly
weaker than Monday's levels.