LONDON, Jan 14 Gasoline barge cracks in northwest Europe fell on Tuesday, tracking a decline in U.S. gasoline futures that diminished opportunities for spot exports of the motor fuel while demand remained weak at home. "Gasoline is slowly coming off again. Asia side is more healthy but Ebob cracks are drifting," said one swaps trader. Gasoline cracks had recovered in recent weeks, after sinking into negative territory in mid-December, but have remained at relatively weak levels. A flow of gasoline to the United States to compensate for refinery outages caused by the cold weather had offered some support to European gasoline last week, but has fallen off since Canada's Come by Chance refinery reopened. In new fixtures, one tanker was booked to carry gasoline to West Africa, shipping data showed. Repsol booked a tanker from Spain to the United States. Traders said it was likely to be carrying gasoline or naphtha. European refinery crude intake fell 8.6 percent in December on a year ago, reflecting deep cuts in processing runs as margins slid. Gasoline stocks rose on the month, data from industry monitor Euroilstock showed. Demand in Europe remains so weak that some components of high-octane gasoline, or reformates, are heading to Asia, an increasingly common arbitrage as European gasoline faces growing competition in its traditional export markets. "Reformate is up to 70 over Ebob in ARA. It's the high end of the scale," said the trader. "Asia has been drawing from Europe/Med for gasoline or components for a while now. Historically, it is a new thing but it has been happening for at least a year or so now." In the Mediterranean, BP bid for a cargo but there were no deals, one Med trader said. "The market is mostly balanced," he said. Petrochemical demand for naphtha was weak, but cracks were supported by strong Asian margins due to tight supplies. No naphtha cargoes traded in the window, traders said. GASOLINE * One barge of benchmark Eurobob gasoline traded in the Platts window at $913 a tonne fob ARA. Total sold to Shell. * Three barges traded outside the window at $916-$922 a tonne fob ARA, down from $928-$934 a tonne on Monday. Noble and Trafigura sold to Gunvor and BP. Shell sold to Noble. * At the close, the February swap was trading at $918 a tonne, down from $931.25 a tonne on Monday. * Shell sold two barges of premium unleaded gasoline to Total at $933 a tonne fob ARA, down from $947 a tonne on Monday. * By 1643 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent was at $1.952 a barrel, down from $3.198 a barrel on Monday. * Brent crude oil futures were down 49 cents at $106.26 a barrel. * U.S. RBOB gasoline futures in New York were down 1 percent at $2.6078 a gallon, and the prompt crack was at $17.24 a barrel. NAPHTHA * No cargoes traded in the window on Tuesday. * The naphtha crack swap was at around minus $3.14 a barrel for January and minus $3.97 a barrel for February, slightly weaker than Monday's levels.