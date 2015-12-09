LONDON Dec 9 Greece's top share index hit its
lowest level since 2012 on Wednesday, with the battered banking
sector bearing the brunt of falls in the wake of an extended
short-selling ban.
Greece's Athex share index was down 3.8 pct at 1459
GMT, touching its lowest level since June 2012.
Greek bank shares were down 1.7 percent, led
lower by Bank of Piraeus, down 30 percent. HSBC cut
its target price for the stock on Wednesday.
National Bank of Greece was down 26 percent. On
Tuesday, Greece's securities regulator extended a short-selling
ban on bank shares to Dec. 21.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Lionel Laurent)