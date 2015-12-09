LONDON Dec 9 Greece's top share index hit its lowest level since 2012 on Wednesday, with the battered banking sector bearing the brunt of falls in the wake of an extended short-selling ban.

Greece's Athex share index was down 3.8 pct at 1459 GMT, touching its lowest level since June 2012.

Greek bank shares were down 1.7 percent, led lower by Bank of Piraeus, down 30 percent. HSBC cut its target price for the stock on Wednesday.

National Bank of Greece was down 26 percent. On Tuesday, Greece's securities regulator extended a short-selling ban on bank shares to Dec. 21. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Lionel Laurent)