LONDON Dec 16 This year's most popular "no
brainer" trade is turning into a bit of a head-scratcher.
"Buy Europe" has turned out to be a relative winner for
2015, with pan-European equities up some 4.6 percent this year
against a 2.6 percent decline for top global stocks. Fund
managers are still backing the trade even after disappointing
earnings growth and worries over lofty valuations.
But some have seen distant warning signs, such as rising
turbulence in high-yield credit markets across the Atlantic,
driven by a rout in commodity prices and an imminent rise in
U.S. interest rates. They say those signals may be a better clue
to how European stocks will fare next year.
To be sure, there are clear differences between high-yield
corporate credit in the United States and Europe. The former is
exposed to a commodities sector financed in U.S. dollars, and
its default rates are expected to reach 4.5 percent in 2016,
according to Fitch. Europe's defaults are seen below 1 percent.
And fund managers are clearly taking a benign view. A net 55
percent of investors surveyed by Bank of America-Merrill Lynch
are overweight euro-zone equities, contrasting with overall net
underweights on U.S. stocks. Euro zone stocks were rated only
the sixth-most crowded trade, below U.S. high yield.
However, there are also important connections. They suggest
Europe probably cannot decouple itself entirely from a U.S.
market that looks vulnerable after more than six years of
virtually uninterrupted stock market gains.
For one thing, any rising pressure on bond investment funds
to meet investor redemptions - as seen recently with the
meltdown of Third Avenue's $789 million fund - is likely to have
global knock-on effects. Selling assets or hoarding cash would
probably see investors turning more cautious on non-U.S. assets
as well.
"The thing about financial markets is they are all absurdly
interlaced," said David Jane, multi-asset fund manager at Miton.
"If you're a U.S. bond fund and you've just seen a big part of
your portfolio take a hit, will you really feel inclined to lend
to another issuer on the same terms as before?"
European markets have already run into pockets of stress.
They remain isolated cases for now: Spain's Abengoa
and France's Vallourec, are among the poorest European
bond-market performers and are down 80 percent and 60 percent
respectively on the stock market as well.
Shares of telecoms company Altice have fallen more
than 20 percent this year as investors grew wary of its
debt-fuelled expansion.
Any ripple effects of rising debt costs should also give
pause for thought regarding lofty market valuations, even with
the ECB committed to monetary stimulus to spur economic growth.
Worldwide merger activity is at record levels and helping buoy
financial markets - that may very well change.
"If debt costs rise then debt service ratios will
deteriorate ... Enterprise value as implied by the public equity
and M&A (mergers and acquisitions) markets may come down," said
Ed Eyerman, head of European leveraged finance at Fitch.
So where does that leave the bull case? Despite some
disappointment this year, profit growth remains the main plank
supporting "Buy Europe" optimism. Asset-manager Amundi said the
combination of cheap oil and better economic momentum would lead
to a 12 percent increase in euro-zone earnings per share next
year.
But optimists should be prepared for a rapid reversal.
Goldman Sachs has already called European equities "fully
valued" and debt fears are spreading beyond commodities.
"The lesson from the past is that things change really
quickly," said Miton's Jane.
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent, editing by Larry King)