LONDON, Sept 2 European shares were expected to drop on Friday, halting four days of gains after falls in Wall Street and in Asia overnight as investors worried U.S. non-farm payroll data could show signs the economy was falling into recession.

Banks were set to be a focus after the New York Times reported a suit was being prepared to be filed against big U.S. banks such as Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank by the agency that oversees U.S. mortgage markets.

Britain's FTSE 100 was seen opening down 91-92 points, or as much as 1.7 percent, Germany's DAX was expected to open 112 points lower, or as much as 2 percent, and France's CAC was seen 52-54 points lower, or as much as 1.7 percent. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson; Editing by Dan Lalor)