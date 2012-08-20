* FTSE seen underperforming major European indexes in 2012
* High weighting of miners on FTSE to limit index's gains
* Miners face bleak outlook on depressed prices, poor growth
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Aug 20 Britain's top share index is
likely to lag major European peers in 2012 as its heavyweight
mining companies suffer due to poor earnings, faltering growth
and depressed commodity prices.
The mining-heavy FTSE 100 is up just 5 percent this
year, against a 10.4 percent rise for France's CAC,
19.4 percent jump for Germany's DAX and an 11.6 percent
gain for the STOXX Europe 600.
The DAX and the CAC include only one mining company each
while the FTSE 100 includes 12. Their weighting, at 10 percent,
is second only to that of the oil and gas sector on the index.
With the outlook for miners gloomy, analysts say their
underperformance is likely to last for the rest of the year at
least, even if, as many in markets expect, central banks take
stems to stimulate the global economy later in 2012.
"The heavyweight element of the UK mining sector has made
the FTSE 100 index underperform this year. With the outlook for
miners still being bleak, we could see the continuation of the
trend for the time being, which will mean that the British
benchmark index lags behind other indices," Chris Beauchamp,
analyst at IG Index, said.
The mining index has lost nearly 7 percent this
year, with Rio Tinto down 3 percent, Vedanta Resources
6 percent and Kazakhmys 20 percent.
Of the 12 miners on the FTSE 100, only BHP Billiton,
up 4.8 percent in 2012, has gained this year.
Lonmin is down 38 percent, tracking the general
weakness but also hammered by a week of violence at a South
African mine in which 44 people were killed.
Lonmin shares slid for a sixth day and were down 2.7 percent
on Monday as investors fretted over the prospect of a cash call
to shore up its balance sheet.
Charts showed the mining index could struggle to rise
significantly and was still close to the top of a trading range
that has held since mid-May.
Technical analysts said the index faced strong resistance at
around 19,300 points, the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of
a fall from a February high to a low in early June. The index
was down 0.9 percent at around 18,054 points on Monday.
Mining firms are struggling with lower profit margins as
metals prices weaken but costs stay high. Demand from China, the
world's second-biggest economy and their biggest market, is
softening and showing few signs of reviving.
Analysts said that while the sector's longer-term outlook
remained positive as demand for metals was expected to grow to
meet global infrastructure needs, the underperformance was
likely to last at least until the end of 2012.
"People don't have confidence that we are currently in a
period of sustained metals demand and that commodity prices are
going to rise for a prolonged period of time," Asa Bridle,
mining analyst at Seymour Pierce, said.
"It's difficult to see things changing in the coming months.
However, the longer-term story is still intact as the
urbanisation argument has not gone away."
Copper prices have fallen 2 percent this year,
aluminium is down 8.6 percent and nickel has
dropped 17 percent on demand concerns as global growth falters.
A Reuters poll published last month showed that average
copper prices in 2012 were likely to fall more than 9 percent
from the previous year on a slowdown in global growth and
sluggish demand from China.
"I don't expect the mining sector to be racing ahead for
some time. We are not advising our clients to pile into the
sector," Tom Gidley-Kitchin, analyst at Charles Stanley, said,
adding he remained positive on the sector's long-term outlook.
PRESSURE ON SHARES
Analysts said diversified miners such as BHP Billiton and
Rio Tinto, which have high sustainable dividend yields and
strong balance sheets, were likely to perform relatively better.
But their earnings outlook is seen limiting any substantial
gain in stocks. Earnings per share (EPS) estimates for both Rio
and BHP are seen down more than 26 percent this year, according
to smart estimates from Thomson Reuters StarMine, which puts
more weight on top-rated analysts and recent updates.
ENRC's EPS is likely to fall 51.5 percent this year
over 2011, according to StarMine's smart estimates, while
Kazakhmys's EPS is likely to fall 35.6 percent.
Second-quarter results have generally been poor. earnings
for metals and mining companies on the STOXX Europe 600
reporting so far have been 18.3 percent lower than estimates.
One factor that could mitigate the underperformance of the
relatively volatile mining sector would be if central banks
across the world launch further stimulus measures to tackle a
slowdown in global economic growth.
"If you believe that you will have a better couple of months
(this year) i n the stock market on the back of some stimulus
support from central banks, then the mining sector will not
perform too badly," Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP
Paribas Fortis Global Markets in Brussels, said.