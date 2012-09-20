LONDON, Sept 20 Gasoil prices firmed on Thursday due to tight regional supplies, several traders said, worsened by lower Russian exports and trans-Atlantic demand. One trader pointed to lower Russian exports due in part to maintenance as well as its rising low sulphur diesel production, which did not help an already low level of stockpiles in Europe. Demand from the United States and South America provided further support. "Limited Russian availabilities and some demand into South America, pulls on limited stocks," said one trader. On gasoline, traders were still said to be trying to send cargoes to the United States, despite a closed arbitrage window. "Freight is continuing to edge up as people look to move gasoline trans-Atlantic still," said another. Naphtha stockpiles independently held in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub dropped by 17.6 percent week-on-week to 89,000 tonnes from 108,000 tonnes, independent Dutch analyst Pieter Kulsen said on Thursday. Egypt's state oil company EGPC still had not awarded its large gasoil tender. Vitol and Trafigura offered at premiums ranging from $7.50 to $8 a barrel for Suez delivery, traders said, but this could not be confirmed. GASOLINE * No barges of benchmark Eurobob traded in the window for a ninth session. * Some 8,000 tonnes traded ahead of the window at $1,056-$1,063 a tonne fob ARA, down from $1,060-$1,100 a tonne fob ARA. * The trades came at premiums to the October swap of $58.75-$64.25 a tonne, in the range of Wednesday's levels of $54.50-$63.50 a tonne. * Gunvor, Hess, Chevron and Lukoil sold to Conoco, Cargill, North Sea Group and Mabanaft. * At 1704 GMT Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at around $17.50 a barrel, down from $18.10 a barrel around the same time on Wednesday. * Two barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded in the window at $1,073 a tonne fob ARA, up from $1,057 a tonne. * Vitol and Glencore sold all the barges to Total. * ICE Brent crude futures were up $1.40 a barrel at $109.59 a barrel at 1601 GMT. * October U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were down 2.08 percent at $2.8875 a gallon around the same time. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was at $29.19 a barrel, up from $26.64 a barrel. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * No deals were done during the window. Gunvor, Glencore, Total and Trafigura offered in the range of $913-$919 a tonne cif Northwest Europe while Vitol bid at $914 a tonne. The levels were above Wednesday's deal at $909 a tonne. * The prompt naphtha crack rose to minus $6.50 up from minus $7.10 a barrel, according to Reuters data. GASOIL * Two gasoil barges traded at a discount of $2.50 a tonne fob ARA to the October ICE gasoil futures, up from Wednesday's deal at a $3.00 discount. * Argos North Sea Group sold to Belgomine and Cargill. * Three barges of 50 ppm gasoil traded at October gasoil futures plus $35 a tonne fob ARA, up from Wednesday's deals at a $29.00 a tonne premium. * At 1748 GMT, October ICE gasoil futures were up 1.02 percent at $968 a tonne. * The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was at $19.47 a barrel, up slightly from $19.28 a barrel around the same time on Wednesday. * The October/November backwardation LGO-1=R widened to $5.50 a tonne from $5.00 a tonne around the same time on Wednesday. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * Six diesel barges of intermediate quality traded. Vitol, Unipec, Phillips66 and Statoil sold to Morgan Stanley. * The deals were done at premiums to October gasoil futures of $36-$37 a tonne fob ARA, up slightly from Wednesday's deals at $34-36 a tonne. * No diesel cargoes traded in Northwest Europe but Vitol offered at combination prices of 10ppm cif NWE high quote flat and plus $2.00 with ICE October gasoil futures plus $47. * Bids were at combination prices with premiums to October futures at $30, $33 and $38 from BP, Morgan Stanley and Total. * In the Mediterranean, Gunvor offered at October gasoil futures plus $40 before withdrawing and Mercuria bid at the high 10ppm Med quote minus flat. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * Lufthansa sold a barge to Shell at October gasoil futures plus $80 a tonne fob ARA, up from Wednesday's deal at $79 a tonne. * Vitol sold a cargo to Morgan Stanley at CCM plus $3.00. Other bids were at $74-$83, largely in line with the previous session. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content traded at $672 a tonne fob ARA, in a range with Wednesday's deals at $669-675 a tonne. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $626-$627.25 a tonne fob ARA, up from$617.50-$620 a tonne the day before. (Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by James Jukwey)