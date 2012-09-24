LONDON, Sept 24 Diesel refining margins stayed strong on Monday, with traders seeing scope for more strength due to rising demand in Germany, and a supply crunch caused by seasonal maintenance. Gasoil prices were down 0.9 percent on the day and 3.3 percent last week encouraging price sensitive German consumers back into the market. "The lower flat price is encouraging German buying," one market participant said. "It all looks rather spicy moving into heavy shutdowns schedule in north west Europe." Speculators reduced their net long positions in Brent crude and gasoil futures and options in the week to Sept. 18, ending six weeks' of increased exposure to oil, data published by the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) showed on Monday. GASOLINE * Three barges of benchmark Eurobob traded in the window, the first action in the window for 11 sessions. * Gunvor sold to Trafigura and Total at $1,056-$1,060 a tonne fob ARA. * Some 7,000 barges traded ahead of the window, with early trades at $1,094, before they tracked weaker crude prices to trade at $1,071 towards the end of the session. * The trades, all winter specification, came at premiums to the October swap of around $45 a tonne, well below that seen at $70-$83 a tonne on Friday. * Gunvor, Total and Trafigura sold to Cargill, BP and Statoil. * At 1558 GMT Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at $17.07, slipping from $21.45 the day before. * One barge of premium unleaded gasoline traded in the window at $1,085 a tonne fob ARA, down from the $1,111 to $1,1119 a tonne range the day before. Trafigura sold to Total. * Statoil, Vitol and Gunvor sold to Litasco and Total. Gunvor appeared on both sides of trades. * ICE Brent crude futures were down $2.10 a barrel at $109.32 a barrel. * October U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were down 0.85 percent at $2.9176 a gallon. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was at $25.77 a barrel, up around $1 from Friday. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * Two cargoes changed hands. Socar bought a barge at $930 a tonne cif NWE and sold one at $929 a tonne. Statoil also sold and Vitol also bought. * This was slightly below the $934-$935 cif NWE a tonne range on Friday. * The prompt naphtha crack rose to minus $5 a barrel from $7.05 a tonne the previous session. GASOIL * Five gasoil barges traded at discounts of $3 to $4 a tonne fob ARA, in line with Friday's trades. * Argos North Sea Group, Gunvor and Shell sold to Cargill, Vitol and Petroineos. * Two barges of 50 ppm gasoil traded at October gasoil futures plus $35 a tonne fob ARA in line with Friday's trades. * No cargoes traded and there were no offers or bids. * At 1612 GMT, October ICE gasoil futures were down 0.9 percent at $966.00 a tonne. * The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was at $19.52 a barrel, up from $18.68 a tonne at the previous close. * The October/November backwardation LGO-1=R moved higher to $6.25 a tonne, up from the $5.50 a tonne on Friday. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * Six diesel barges of intermediate quality traded. Chevron, Vitol and Petroineos sold to Morgan Stanley and Shell. * The deals were done at premiums to October gasoil futures of $35-$37 a tonne fob ARA, in line with Friday's trade. * Two diesel cargoes traded in Northwest Europe with Litasco and BP Shell selling to Shell and Total. They traded at October ICE gasoil futures plus $43 a tonne, slightly below the $46 to $49 premiums on Friday. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * There were no barge trades in the window. * There were 11 bids and just one offer in the cargo market, which was bought from Vitol by BP at CCM plus $4 a tonne. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content were discussed at $673-$680 a tonne, compared to the trades at $684 a tonne on Friday. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $623.50-$629 a tonne fob ARA. (Reporting by Simon Falush; Editing by Anthony Barker)