LONDON, Sept 28 Gasoline was firm on Friday
while diesel margins gained, with maintenance-induced tight
supply seen keeping strong refinery profitability, at least for
the next few weeks.
"There aren't enough refineries working," a market
participant said. For a table on European refinery maintenance
click on.
Gasoline stocks in the five states around NY Harbour were
the lowest ever recorded last week. The EIA data goes back to
November 1990.
In Europe, large scale refinery maintenance is keeping
supply tight and preventing significant flows across the
Atlantic.
"Gasoline is going to stay bid until refiners come back from
maintenance," said Seth Kleinman, head of energy research at
Citigroup.
Refinery maintenance is due to last well into October.
"Shutdowns at Irving's St. John refinery and Valero's
Pembroke are cutting into the usual flows into the U.S. East
coast and keeping this market tight," Kleinman added.
But others were more bearish on the outlook for gasoline
towards the end of the year.
"In the past, year-end corrections in both flat price and
the crack have often come abruptly, and we do not see any reason
that 2012 will prove any different," BNP Paribas said in a note.
"Past the peak of U.S. refinery maintenance in October,
inventories of easier-to-make winter grade gasoline will rise
with increased refinery throughput, while still elevated prices
will keep demand at bay."
Jet fuel margins were also strong.
"Jet is very tight," a broker said. "Very little is being
offered while buyers are lapping up the dregs of anything left
behind, and paying through the nose for it."
High fuel prices are biting into company profits.
Deutsche Lufthansa's efforts to cut costs will be
thwarted by higher fuel prices and a weak economy this year, the
chief executive of Germany's leading airline said.
GASOLINE
* One barge of benchmark Eurobob traded in the window at
$1,094 a tonne fob ARA, slightly lower than the $1,098 a tonne
the day before.
* Some 10 barges of winter grade gasoline traded in the
window at $1,094-$1,120 a tonne fob ARA. This was above the
$1,090-$1,097 a tonne range the day before.
* Total and Chevron sold to Cargill, Noble and Statoil.
Litasco appeared on both sides of trades.
* At 1617 GMT Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at
around $19.03 a barrel, little changed from around the same time
the day before.
* Two barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded at
$1,115-$1,120 a tonne fob ARA, lower than the $1,121-$1,122 a
tonne the day before.
* Gunvor and Vitol whilst Litasco and Phillips 66 were
buyers.
* At 1543 GMT ICE Brent crude futures were up $1.58
at $111.62 a barrel.
* October U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were up 2.64
percent at $3.1625 a gallon.
* RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was at $31 a
barrel, up from $29.94 a barrel around the same time on
Wednesday.
NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE
* No deals were reported in the window. Vitol bid at $959,
while BASF offered at the same price, but for different delivery
dates.
This compared to the cargo traded at $954 a tonne the day
before.
* The prompt naphtha crack was at around minus $4.70 a
tonne. The previous day it was at around minus $4.35 a barrel
according to Reuters' calculations.
GASOIL
* Four 0.1 percent gasoil barges traded at discounts to
October ICE gasoil futures of $2-$2.50 a tonne fob ARA, compared
to Thursday's $2-$3 discount.
* Gunvor and Shell sold to BP and Omneo Trading.
* No barges of 50 ppm gasoil traded, but there were bids at
premiums to October ICE gasoil futures of $38 a tonne fob ARA.
* At 1543 GMT, October ICE gasoil futures were up
0.1 percent at $982.00 a tonne.
* The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was at $19.11 a barrel,
down slightly from $19.23 the day before.
* The October/November backwardation LGO-1=R was at
around$6.25 a tonne, down from $6.75 a tonne the day before.
DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA
* Some 11 barges of intermediate quality diesel traded at
premiums to October ICE gasoil futures of $42-$47.50 a tonne cif
NWE, well above the $38.50 a tonne seen the previous day.
* Unipec and Vitol sold while Morgan Stanley, Shell and Omneo
bought.
* Vitol sold a cargo to Total at October ICE gasoil futures
plus $57 a tonne.
JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA
* No jet fuel barges or cargoes traded in the window for a
second day. On Wednesday barges traded at a premium to October
ICE gasoil futures of $81 a tonne fob ARA.
* For cargoes, bids and offers came in the $75-$80 a tonne
cif NWE range, in line with the range the day before.
FUEL OIL
* Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent
sulphur content traded at $682-$685 a tonne fob ARA, up from the
$675 a tonne the day before.
* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent
sulphur content traded at $628.25-$633 a tonne fob ARA, up from
the $626.50-$633 a tonne the day before.
