LONDON, Jan 23 European gasoline crack spreads rose for a third week, supported by refinery shutdowns in the United States and the re-opening of ports in Nigeria, which enabled dozens of tankers to unload around 1 million tonnes of the fuel.

Hovensa LLC said last week it planned to shut its 350,000 barrel-per-day St. Croix refinery in the U.S. Virgin Islands in mid-February.

Coupled with the closure of three of five refineries belonging to Petroplus in Europe, the supply outlook appeared tighter for the months ahead.

An eight-day strike ended in Nigeria after the president capitulated on the sudden removal of fuel import subsidies, enabling waiting tankers to unload.

But continued unrest left traders wary of sending further shipments, although few expected the trouble to cut off demand for long.

"I don't think anyone really believes Nigeria volumes will stay low for any length of time," said a gasoline trader.

Jet fuel was also supported due to tight supply in Europe, while fuel oil got a boost from strong demand from Japan, where it is being used to replace nuclear energy that was lost after the earthquake last year.

GASOLINE

* Gasoline barge swaps for prompt delivery fell from last Monday, pressured as crude prices took a hit last week.

* However they outperformed Brent futures, and cracks rose, supported by worries over the refining outlook for Europe after Petroplus shut three refineries and cut production at the remaining two.

* February gasoline barge swaps were at $968 a tonne on Monday, up from $955 a tonne a week previously.

* The swaps curve remained backwardated at the front, with March swaps trading at $965.50 a tonne, slightly lower than the front-month market.

* Second-quarter gasoline barge swaps were at $982.25 a tonne, above the market for the remainder of the first quarter.

* Gasoline crack spreads continued to widen over the week, supported by a combination of refinery shutdowns in Europe and the United States and an end to industrial action in Nigeria over fuel subsidies.

* Gasoline crack spreads for February rose for a third week to $5.65 a barrel on Monday, up from $3.55 a barrel the previous week and $2.95 a fortnight earlier.

* Gasoline crack spreads were slightly narrower for March than in February, trading at $5.50 a barrel, while the crack for the second quarter was at a wider $7.95 a barrel.

NAPHTHA

* Naphtha cargo swaps for February rose to around $940 a tonne from $925 a tonne, also supported by a resolution to the eight-day strike in Nigeria.

* Naphtha cargo swaps for the front of the curve were hit by the strikes in Nigeria because blenders use naphtha in the production of the grade of gasoline consumed by the west African country.

* Naphtha cargo swaps for March were at $935 a tonne, up from $930 a tonne a week previously.

* Naphtha crack spreads were at around minus $4.85 a barrel, up from minus $7.26 a barrel a week previously, according to a broker.

GASOIL/DIESEL

* February ICE gasoil futures were up 1 percent at $942 a tonne, in line with firmer Brent that was supported after EU foreign ministers agreed to ban imports of Iranian oil from the start of July, eliciting further threats from Iran to close the key shipping channel the Strait of Hormuz.

* Gasoil barge swap differentials held in negative ground through to the third quarter with February barge swaps at minus $2.50 a tonne, compared with minus $1.50 a tonne last week, and March at minus $1.50 a tonne.

* Gasoil barge swaps differentials for the third quarter were at minus $0.50 a tonne while for Q4 they were at $1 a tonne.

* Diesel barge swap differentials for February were at $20.88 a tonne premiums, while March swaps were at $24.50 a tonne premiums.

* The effect of the closure of three Petroplus refineries was supportive to some extent, but a weak economy is ensuring that swaps prices across the barrel were under pressure.

* "I think it's weak demand, that's the predominant trend anyway," a trader said.

JET FUEL

* Prompt jet fuel cargo differentials were slightly higher on the week, but traders said that oversupply in Europe was contributing to weakness across the curve.

* There was a fairly sharp contango, with the February swap at around $73.50 a tonne cif NWE, up from $69 a tonne last Monday, while the March swap was at 76.63.

* For Q2 2012, the swap was at $81.75 and for Q3 it was at $83.50 before rising to $93.25 for Q4 2013.

* Analysts said that relatively tight supply in Europe combined with the closure of Petroplus and Hovensa refineries are supporting the price.

* Europe is already short jet, with P+ down and P1 lower and Hovensa closing, cud be some kind of support

FUEL OIL

* The February hilo, the spread between low and high sulphur fuel oil barge swaps, crept higher to $25.25 a tonne, up slightly from the remained tight at $23.75 a tonne on Monday.

* The higher 3.5 percent sulphur content fuel oil was still supported by bunker demand in Asia.

* The March hilo was trading at a slightly wider spread than the front month spread, at $30.05 a tonne on Monday. Demand for low sulphur fuel oil is seen coming from Japan, which needs it to replace lost capacity from the nuclear industry.

* "We expect crude and fuel oil consumption to remain upbeat over the coming period, also in line with colder temperatures, while currently low fuel oil stocks may also indicate further buying over the coming weeks," analysts at JBC said in a note. (Reporting by Simon Falush and Jessica Donati, editing by Jane Baird)