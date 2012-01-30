(Adds Hess saying not shut Port Reading unit, adds missing text paragraph 5)

LONDON, Jan 30 European gasoline crack spreads rose for a fourth consecutive week on Monday, lifted by more refinery closures in the Atlantic Basin.

The recent product oversupply in the Atlantic Basin is beginning to correct on the back of the string of recent closures, which has lent support to product prices.

February gasoline barge swaps were quoted at $1,005 a tonne fob ARA early on Monday, up 3.82 percent from last week's $968 a tonne.

Product margins in Europe have jumped on the back of a string of refinery closures after Petroplus filed for administration. Other recent closures include Hovensa's 350,000 bpd plant in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands.

Trade sources said last week that Hess's 70,000 bpd FCC was forced to shut down, although the company denied this subsequently.

Worries that ConocoPhillip's 238,000 barrel per day Bayway refinery could close its FCC unit also pushed refining margins to four-month highs of around $10.82 on Friday.

However, analysts are warning against betting on higher gasoline cracks for much longer, after a trade source close to the Bayway refinery said the unit could be back in service soon as the mechanical valve problems were not as bad as expected.

GASOLINE

* Front month gasoline barge swaps rose on Monday from a week ago, lifted by the string of refinery closures in the Atlantic Basin.

* "It is not clear that the issue with the Bayway FCC is as severe as anticipated; hence we want to be careful on holding length in the gasoline crack at those levels," Petromatrix's Olivier Jakob said in a note.

* Demand for gasoline in the world's largest consumer, the United States, however remains tepid. Retail demand for the motor fuel rose in the week to Jan. 20 as drivers returned to roads after the holidays, according to MasterCard data, but it was 5.2 percent lower compared to a year ago.

* February gasoline barge swaps were quoted at $1,005 a tonne fob ARA early on Monday, firmer from last week's $968 a tonne.

* The swaps curve remained backwardated at the front, with March swaps trading at $996 a tonne. April was quoted at $1,020 a tonne and from there the curve is backwardated again into January 2014 on a monthly basis.

* The gasoline refining margin swap or crack spread was also firmer for February, quoted at $8.6 a barrel compared with last week's $5.65 a barrel.

* Gasoline crack spreads were slightly narrower for March than in February, trading at $7.70 a barrel from last week's 5.50 a barrel.

NAPHTHA

* Front month naphtha cargo swaps continued to rise on Monday, lifted by tight supplies and higher propane prices as Europe experiences a cold bite after a warmer-than-average northern hemisphere winter to date.

* Propane, which can also be used as a heating fuel, has seen prices climb due to the colder temperatures, switching petrochemical demand back onto naphtha as it is more competitive.

* Propane was trading at a discount to naphtha of minus $10.8 a tonne for February, widening to $34.5 a tonne in March.

* February naphtha cargo swaps were quoted at $960 a tonne cif NWE on Monday, up from around $940 a tonne last Monday; while March as quoted at $955 a tonne from $935 last week.

* The curve remains in backwardation into June, where it stalls for a month, and then remains in backwardation into December 2013 on a monthly basis.

* Naphtha crack spreads were at around minus $2.10 a barrel, firmer from last Monday's minus $4.85 a barrel.

GASOIL/DIESEL

* February ICE gasoil futures were up 0.3 percent at $956.75 a tonne, outperforming slightly negative Brent futures, with support, like other products by refinery closures.

* Gasoil barge swap differentials held in negative territory at the front of the curve, at minus $0.88 for February, but they moved back into positive ground further down the curve, bouncing from last Monday.

* For March, swap differentials were at $0.75 and for April at $1.00.

* Weak demand in Europe was keeping a check on prices, and colder weather may not do too much to push prices significantly higher as buyers try to delay purchases, said Olivier Jakob at Petromatrix.

* "Heating oil consumption will start to increase in Europe but winter is starting two months late and consumers have now some option of letting their stocks draw and hope for better pricing days during the spring."

* Diesel barge swap differentials for February were at $21.75 a tonne, up from $20.88 a tonne last week. March swaps were at $26.19 a tonne premiums, up from $24.50 a tonne last week.

JET FUEL

* Prompt jet fuel cargo differentials were slightly lower on the week, with the February swap at $71.18 a tonne cif NWE, down from $73.50 a tonne last Monday.

* A significant contango persisted, with March trading at $73.73 a tonne and Q2 at $81. The price rose to $92.25 by Q1 2013.

* Analysts said relatively tight supply in Europe combined with the closure of Petroplus and Hovensa refineries were supporting the price.

FUEL OIL

* The February "hilo," the spread between low and high sulphur fuel oil barge swaps, fell sharply to 16.25 a tonne, from $25.25 a tonne last Monday.

* The higher 3.5 percent sulphur content fuel oil was still supported by bunker demand in Asia.

* "Japanese fuel oil stocks in particular are below their five-year range, and are more than likely to head lower as winter unfolds and spurs additional utility demand," BNP Paribas said in a note to clients. (Reporting by Zaida Espana and Simon Falush; editing by James Jukwey)