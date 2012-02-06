LONDON, Feb 6 Oil product swaps and cracks were stronger in Europe compared to last Monday as colder weather, demand from Asia and refinery closures supported prices, even as crude was pressured.

Analysts said this trend was set to linger, with BNP Paribas positive on the outlook for naphtha.

"We believe the positive factors driving firmer European naphtha prices recently, the prospects for tighter gasoline balances and higher Asian demand, are here to stay," said Harry Tchilinguirian and Gareth Lewis-Davies, analysts at BNP Paribas in a note to clients.

Cold weather across the continent has supported prices and cracks, particularly for gasoil which has scope for more strength.

"Looking ahead, another week of sub-zero weather across Europe and in Russia is expected, which should support both gas and heating oil prices," analysts at Vienna-based JBC Energy said in a note.

Supplies of gasoil and other oil products could be disrupted by the cold weather as waterways freeze over.

Ice has blocked the river Danube in south Germany to inland waterways shipping but vessels on the Rhine are operating normally, a spokesman for Germany's inland navigation authority said on Monday.

The bitterly cold weather has also frozen a series of smaller German canals, although icebreakers were keeping ocean ports operational.

Product margins in Europe have been bolstered by a string of refinery closures after Petroplus filed for administration.

GASOLINE

* March gasoline barge swaps were quoted at $1,000 a tonne fob ARA, a touch lower than the front month last Monday which was quoted at $1,005 a tonne.

* The swaps curve flipped into a contango towards the front of the curve, with April trading at $1,013 a tonne fob ARA.

* However, subsequent to this, the curve was backwardated right through until December 2013.

* The gasoline refining margin swap or crack spread narrowed slightly, at around $5.90 compred to the $7.60 quoted last Monday.

NAPHTHA

* Reflecting naphtha's strength, propane was trading at a discount to naphtha of $40 a tonne for February, much steeper than the $10.80 a tonne seen last week. March widened to around $40 a tonne from $34.50 a tonne last week.

* March naphtha cargo swaps were quoted at $963 a tonne cif NWE, compared to $955 a tonne last week.

* The curve is in backwardation until July, where it stalls for a month, and then remains in backwardation into December 2013 on a monthly basis.

* Naphtha crack spreads for March were at around minus $5.15 a barrel.

* "Naphtha cracks can go positive historically pretty easily, so they could go higher," a broker said.

GASOIL/DIESEL

* February ICE gasoil futures were up 1.62 percent at $975.00 a tonne by 1220 GMT, climbing to intra day highs not seen since Jan. 11.

* The front of the gasoil barge differentials curve was in positive territory by Monday, on the back of improving gasoil prices as the cold snap continues to bite in Europe.

* Traders said gasoil barges started trading at premiums over the ICE gasoil future by the end of last week, as icy temperatures froze over the canal system off the Rhine river that is used to ship oil product barges into Germany, France and Switzerland.

* Gasoil barge differentials for March were little changed at $0.75 but the quote for April moved up to $1.38 from last Monday's $1.00.

* Despite the uptick, traders said that demand remains subdued, with price-conscious consumers choosing to run down existing inventories rather than tapping the market.

* "Gasoil is supported in France and 50 ppm in Germany," a broker said. "There has been some surge in demand, but nothing too dramatic".

* If the cold weather continues, however, prices are set to rally further, traders said. "The cold will have to prove enduring to have a big impact, we're still waiting to see how enduring it will be," said one.

* Diesel barge swap differentials weakened slightly, as demand for transport fuels dropped due to the difficult traffic conditions including icy roads across the continent.

* February differentials were quoted slightly lower at premiums of $19.23 a tonne, lower than last Monday's $21.75 a tonne, while March swaps were at $23.69 a tonne from $26.19 a tonne.

JET FUEL

* Jet cargo differentials also fell due to air travel disruptions, with London's Heathrow, Europe's busiest airport, cutting around half of the 1,300 flights programmed for Sunday.

* The airport's operator BAA said that based on current weather forecasts there was no need to make changes to the Monday schedule. "There may still be some cancellations as a result of disruption with aircraft and crew needing to be repositioned," BAA said.

* Prices rose in the previous two weeks due to refinery closures and outages in the Atlantic Basin but the cold snap is denting some of those increases.

* Prompt jet fuel cargo differentials were slightly lower on the week, with the February swap at $67.11 a tonne cif NWE, down from $73.50 a tonne last Monday.

* On a monthly basis, the curve remained in contango into October this year.

FUEL OIL

* The February "hilo," the spread between low and high sulphur fuel oil barge swaps, rose to around $21.91 a tonne from last Monday's $16.25 a tonne.

* BNP Paribas analysts said last week the front of the fuel oil crack curve could ease.

* "Post the EU embargo, alternative outlets for Iran's fuel-rich crudes are to be found in Asia. If you were to also include additional medium-to-heavy Saudi production to offset embargoed Iranian crude, the increase globally in the supply of medium-to-heavy crudes may put downward pressure on fuel oil prices, thus limiting the upside for cracks," they said. (Reporting by Zaida Espana and Simon Falush; editing by James Jukwey)