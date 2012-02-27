LONDON, Feb 27 Gasoil barge swap differentials in Europe slipped into negative territory in the week to Monday, as fears about the economy and recovering temperatures on the continent weighed on demand expectations.

Oil which gained 3.7 percent last week helped push gasoline swaps higher, as tension over Iran's nuclear program escalated, driving crude to over $125 a barrel.

Gasoline refining margins were steady, but in naphtha market, spreads eroded as prices lagged gains in the more liquid crude oil market.

MIDDLE DISTILLATES

* March ICE gasoil futures were 0.5 percent lower at $1,026 a tonne at 1102 GMT on Monday. It was faring better than crude oil, which was down around 1.4 percent around the same time.

* The ICE gasoil curve was less backwardated than a week previously, as rising temperatures helped narrow the spread between the March and April contracts.

* The March/April spread LGO-1=R flipped into negative ground, at minus $0.50 a tonne, down from $1.50 a tonne last week. The April/May spread narrowed to $1 from $3.75 a tonne last week.

* The gasoil barge differential swap for April was at minus $0.25 down from $0.75 a tonne last Monday.

* The April gasoil barge swap was at $0.13, down from $0.50 a tonne, the previous week.

* The second quarter gasoil barge swap was also trading at $0.13 a tonne, while the third quarter was flat to gasoil futures.

* Diesel barge swap differentials for March were seen at $19 a tonne on Monday, just slightly lower than the $20 a tonne seen last Monday.

* Diesel barge swaps for April were quoted by a broker at $19/$20.50 a tonne, well off the $23.75/$25 a tonne spread seen last Monday.

* Diesel cargo swap differentials for March were at $26/$28.50 a tonne, down from $26.50 a tonne the previous week. Cargo swaps differentials for April were at $30, down from $28 a tonne the previous week.

JET FUEL

* Jet fuel barge differential swaps for March were trading at $62.46 a tonne fob ARA, down from $66.50 a tonne last Monday.

* For April, barge differential swaps were trading at $66.46 a tonne fob ARA, down from $71.25 a tonne week-on-week.

* The jet fuel market was impacted by a strike at Frankfurt airport last week. The strike resumed on Sunday for five days after workers failed to reach a deal with airport operator Fraport.

* Frankfurt is Europe's third-busiest airport after London-Heathrow and Paris Charles de Gaulle, with about 1,300 flight movements per day, more than half of them by Lufthansa .

FUEL OIL

* The March hilo, the spread between low and high sulphur fuel oil, was slightly wider at around $39 a tonne, up from some $30 a tonne a week ago.

* Low sulphur fuel oil barge swaps for March were trading at about $742.10 a tonne fob ARA and high sulphur fuel oil barge swaps were at around $703.15 a tonne.

* Chinese demand for fuel oil, which has been strong over the past two to three months, has all but dried up, with no VLCCs departing for Asia last week from the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub. Bunker demand in Asia is also down.

GASOLINE

* Gasoline barge swaps for March rose on the week, trading at $1,094 a tonne on Monday, up from $1,058.35 a tonne a week earlier and $1,040 a tonne a fortnight previously.

* Gasoline barge swaps for April rose to $1113 a tonne, up from $1,082.35 a tonne last week, while the market for May was at $1,103 a tonne, up from $1,072.35 a tonne last week.

* Gasoline prices on either side of the Atlantic have been tracking gains in crude, as escalating tension over Iran's nuclear program has driven oil prices higher.

* The gasoline crack spreads for the front three months were steady on the week, although the curve steepened slighly, as March crack spreads inched higher, while May spreads instead were slightly lower.

* March crack spreads wereat $7.75 a barrel on Monday, up from $7.30 a barrel last week, while refining margins for April were at $10.75 a barrel, gaining around 25 cents on the week. May was down 5 cents on the week at $10.15 a barrel.

NAPHTHA

*Strength in crude oil and propane had contributed to gains in naphtha swaps this week, according to traders. Propane and naphtha are rival feedstocks, as both are inputs used by petrochemical companies and can be substitutes.

* March naphtha cargo swaps continued to rise in the week to Monday, trading at $1,055.75 a tonne, up from $1,022 a tonne last week. April swaps were at $1,041.75 a tonne.

* Rallying oil prices ate further into naphtha crack spreads however, with March spreads falling to around minus $5 a barrel, down from from minus $3.8 a barrel last week. The crack spread for April was also over $1 lower at minus $5.85 a barrel.

* Propane demand in Asia has been strong through to April, according to a trader, who attributed strength in the market to demand for heating rather than use by petrochemical companies.

* The loss of exports of propane from Iran could tighten the supply outlook in Asia further into the year, according to traders, and lend further support to naphtha prices.

* The discount between propane and naphtha was at a wider plus $33 a tonne for March, out from $23 a tonne a week earlier. The propane/naphtha spread for April was at minus $31 a tonne.

(Reporting by Jessica Donati, Simon Falush and Claire Milhench; editing by Keiron Henderson)