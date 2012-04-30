LONDON, April 30 Distillate swap differentials
rose on the week owing to fewer arbitrage opportunities from
Asia to Europe and a tighter Mediterranean market due to greater
Israeli demand for oil for power generation.
Egypt terminated its natural gas exports to Israel via the
offshore Arish-Ashkelon pipeline last week, cutting off a major
source of fuel for Israeli Electricity Corporation (IEC), the
main buyer of Egyptian gas.
Gasoline crack swaps held relatively steady supported by the
return of Nigerian demand, after a overcrowding at ports was
cleared.
West African demand compensated for a lack of significant
arbitrage movements to the U.S., where year-on-year demand has
been falling. Consumption over the last month was down 4.2
percent compared with a year ago.
GASOLINE
* The gasoline barge swaps stayed in backwardation,
maintaining a $20 differential between the two front months.
* May barge swaps rose to $1080.50 a tonne fob ARA, while
June was at $1061.
* The May crack swap edged higher on the week to $10.80 a
barrel up from $10.65, supported by renewed Nigerian demand.
* The June crack swap was pegged at $8.90 barrel.
NAPHTHA
* Naphtha swaps were at $991.93 a tonne cif NWE for the
front month May this week, largely unchanged from last week. The
June contract firmed to around $988.93 a tonne cif NWE.
* "There are more arbitrage barrels moving to the East,
which is giving some support to the price," one trader said.
* The crack recovered from losses late last week, but were
still around $1.50 weaker than last Monday, at minus $7.90 a
barrel.
MIDDLE DISTILLATES
* May ICE gasoil futures were at $1007.25 a tonne,
down 0.15 percent on the day, up $18 from $989.75 at the close
last Monday.
* The May/June spread LGO-1=R backwardation was marginally
higher than last week at $4.25 by 1515 GMT, up from $4.00 a
tonne at Monday's close.
* Gasoil barge swap differentials strengthened. The balance
of May was ICE gasoil benchmark plus $1.00 a tonne up from minus
$0.25 a tonne the week before.
* A tightening Asian gasoil market has supported European
prices by dimming chances for arbitrage West.
* But June weakened to minus $0.63, pushing the curve into
backwardation.
* Diesel barge swaps fell to $15.75 a tonne fob to the
benchmark for the new front-month May, down around $1 a tonne
from a week earlier.
* The curve flipped into a mild backwardation after June
barge swaps sunk to $15.38 a tonne, compared with $18.50 a tonne
a week earlier.
* Swaps for Mediterranean diesel cargoes were at
differentials of May 24.50-25.75, June 23.75-25.00, July
23.50-24.50 with Q3 at 23.50-24.50 and Q4 at 26.00-27.50.
JET FUEL
* Jet barge differential swaps were at plus $70.75 a tonne
fob ARA for May, down from $72.50 last week.
* The curve held onto its contango until the year's end. The
June barge differential swaps were pegged at $72.00 a tonne.
FUEL OIL
* The prompt hilo, or spread between high sulphur and low
sulphur fuel oil prices, narrowed to $40 a tonne for May on the
week.
* Last week, the May hilo contract was $45.5.
* "There is a bit more strength on high sulphur market,
premiums are rising, which is the reason for the dropping hilo,"
said another trader, "But I do not think it will last, there is
no real demand for high sulphur, it's temporary."
(Reporting by Julia Payne, Additional reporting by Simon Falush
and Jessica Donati; Editing by Alison Birrane)