LONDON, May 8Outright product swaps fell after a nearly $6 a barrel drop in Brent crude oil futures over the week as concerns resurfaced over demand following a round of disappointing U.S. jobs data and worries about euro zone growth.

Cracks fell after purchases of several struggling refineries were announced, reversing expectations of a tighter market in the long term. But cracks have since recovered, rising slightly from losses late last week.

The refinery purchases helped push the April contract for U.S. gasoline futures (RBOB) to close at a loss for the first time since the contract began. RBOB prices typically peak in April ahead of the driving season.

Delta Air Lines said it would buy ConocoPhillips' 185,000 barrel per day (bpd) Trainer refinery on the U.S. Atlantic coast, while Sunoco's 335,000 bpd Philadelphia, the largest on the East coast, could be saved through a joint-venture with private equity Carlyle Group.

GASOLINE

* The gasoline barge swaps backwardation steepened on the week to a $27 differential between the two front months, from $20 last week.

* May barge swaps fell sharply, with crude oil prices on the week to $1,027 a tonne fob ARA, from $1,080.50 last Monday, while June was at $1,007 and July at $991 a tonne.

* Announcements of refinery purchases, including the Delta deal, last week also put pressure on the physical market by propping up supplies.

* But the May crack swap rose on the week to $11.30 a barrel from $10.80 on a tighter physical market and stronger U.S. paper market.

* "There is firmness in the physical market, it's a bit tight," said one trader, "RBOB cracks are also firmer, so European prices are following the lead."

* The June crack swap was pegged at $9.15 a barrel, up from $8.90 barrel last week, and July was at $7.65.

NAPHTHA

* Naphtha swaps sunk to $922 a tonne cif NWE for the front month May from $991.93 last week. The June contract fell to $918 a tonne cif NWE from around $988.93 last Monday.

* July was at $915 a tonne.

* The crack improved from late last week, but overall the May crack fell to minus $8.30 compared with minus $7.90 a barrel last Monday.

* The June crack was at minus $8.50 and July at minus $8.40.

* "The market went down too quickly, so this is a bit of a bounce back," said another trader.

* "We are seeing a bit of a rebound. Two cargoes traded in the window last Thursday, taking pressure off the prompt physical market," a third market participant said.

MIDDLE DISTILLATES

* May ICE gasoil futures were down sharply at $948 a tonne , nearly $60 below last week's close of $1,007.25 a tonne and down 0.26 percent on the day.

* The May/June spread LGO-1=R backwardation widened to $5.75 from $4.25 last week by 1413 GMT.

* "The curve is heavily backwardated, which means all the gasoil is being squeezed out of the tanks," a trader said, "There is not enough 0.1 percent, it's a bit cold still but more importantly a significant amount is being sent through arbitrage opportunities to West Africa, the Mediterranean and South America."

* June gasoil barge swap differentials strengthened compared with last week to plus 25 cents a tonne fob ARA from minus 63 cents.

* July was on par with June, while August was at minus 50 cents a tonne.

* Diesel barge swaps rose to around $18 a tonne fob to the benchmark for the new front-month May from $15.75 a week earlier.

* The curve stayed in backwardation at the front, with June at around $16, up from $15.38 a tonne.

JET FUEL

* Jet barge differential swaps were at around plus $69.50 a tonne fob ARA for May, down slightly from last week's $70.75. June was at plus $71 a tonne, down slightly from plus $72 last week, while July was bid at $72.50 a tonne.

* The May contract has become less liquid as mid-month approaches. The curve held onto its contango until the year's end, with the third quarter at plus $74.50 and the fourth quarter at $77.50 a tonne.

FUEL OIL

* The prompt hilo, or spread between high sulphur and low sulphur fuel oil prices, widened to $41-$42 a tonne for June on the week, with the July swap at roughly flat with June.

* Traders were focussing on June and later month contracts leaving May rather illiquid, said one trader. Last week, the May hilo contract was $40. (Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Jane Baird)