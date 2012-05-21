LONDON, May 14Swaps prices for oil products fell
over the past week, tracking weaker crude prices, but
backwardation widened as tight supply had more of an impact than
weak demand.
Backwardation refers to a market structure where prices are
higher for more prompt dates than for later delivery.
While crude oil prices have slumped since the start of
April, lower refinery capacity around Europe due to refinery
maintenance and closures has kept supply in check.
"Gasoline is not bad actually. The drawdown in U.S.
inventories help," a trader said.
The latest U.S. data showed domestic gasoline inventories
fell 2.8 million barrels to 204.31 million barrels in the week
to May 11. Stockpiles have fallen 28 million barrels from this
year's February peak of 232 million barrels.
Lower gasoline inventories in the U.S. often raises hopes
for an increase in import demand.
The U.S. East coast remains a key gasoline export market for
European oil companies even though demand from there has fallen
significantly in the recent years.
GASOLINE
* Outright prices of gasoline barge swaps fell across the
curve, dragged by the drop in crude oil prices, but the prompt
backwardation widened due mainly to the tight supply in the U.S.
* The prompt June contract was assessed around $981.50 a
tonne, compared with $992.20 a week ago.
* But the prompt backwardation between June and July widened
to about $22 a tonne from $15 between May and June last week.
* June crack was about $10.15 a barrel.
NAPHTHA
* Naphtha swaps fell more sharply than crude oil due to weak
demand from Asia, increasing its discount to crude oil.
* The June contract fell to $856.45 a tonne cif NWE from
$896 last week.
* The contango between June and July was about $2.75 a
tonne.
* The June crack fell to about minus $11.40 a barrel from
minus $9.30 last week.
* But some traders said naphtha might have hit the bottom.
The July swaps indicated the crack might recover to minus $10.48
a barrel.
* "Naphtha fell so massively because of turnaround (of
petrochemical plants) in Asia. But gasoline may pull it up," a
trader said.
DISTILLATES
* Front month ICE gasoil futures fell around 4
percent last week, though they recovered slightly to $913.75 a
tonne by 1444 GMT on Monday, up around 0.6 percent on the day.
* Backwardation in the curve widened to $3 for June/July,
from around $2.25 the previous week LGO-1=R.
* June gasoil barge swap differentials recovered compared
with last week to around minus 50 cents a tonne fob ARA
unchanged from last Monday. The curve was fairly flat until the
fourth quarter, when it moved into positive ground.
* Diesel barge swaps differentials for May were at $12/$14 a
tonne, while June was at $13/$14 a tonne and July at $14.5/$16 a
tonne. The third quarter was at $16/$17 a tonne.
JET FUEL
* Jet barge differential swaps were at around plus $76.50 a
tonne fob ARA for balance May, down from the $80 last week. June
was in line with last week at $73, while July was at plus $73 a
tonne, down from the $74-75 a tonne last week.
FUEL OIL
* The June hilo, the spread between high sulphur and low
sulphur fuel oil prices, rose to $39.50/$40.50 a tonne on
Monday, around $5 a tonne wider than the previous week. The July
hilo was seen at around $1 a tonne below the market for June, a
broker said.
* A fall in flat prices, triggered by steep oil market
losses, has helped attract some buying interest from China,
although traders say interest remains limited and the market is
quiet. One broker summed the market up as "dull".
* "The flat price dump triggered a bit of Chinese interest,"
said one fuel oil trader. He said activity was nonetheless
limited, as higher crude runs capturing better refining margins
on light-end products had increased fuel oil supply, weakening
prices and trimming demand for feedstocks.
(Reporting by Simon Falush, Jessica Donati and Ikuko Kurahone;
Editing by Alison Birrane)