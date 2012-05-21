LONDON, May 14Swaps prices for oil products fell over the past week, tracking weaker crude prices, but backwardation widened as tight supply had more of an impact than weak demand.

Backwardation refers to a market structure where prices are higher for more prompt dates than for later delivery.

While crude oil prices have slumped since the start of April, lower refinery capacity around Europe due to refinery maintenance and closures has kept supply in check.

"Gasoline is not bad actually. The drawdown in U.S. inventories help," a trader said.

The latest U.S. data showed domestic gasoline inventories fell 2.8 million barrels to 204.31 million barrels in the week to May 11. Stockpiles have fallen 28 million barrels from this year's February peak of 232 million barrels.

Lower gasoline inventories in the U.S. often raises hopes for an increase in import demand.

The U.S. East coast remains a key gasoline export market for European oil companies even though demand from there has fallen significantly in the recent years.

GASOLINE

* Outright prices of gasoline barge swaps fell across the curve, dragged by the drop in crude oil prices, but the prompt backwardation widened due mainly to the tight supply in the U.S.

* The prompt June contract was assessed around $981.50 a tonne, compared with $992.20 a week ago.

* But the prompt backwardation between June and July widened to about $22 a tonne from $15 between May and June last week.

* June crack was about $10.15 a barrel.

NAPHTHA

* Naphtha swaps fell more sharply than crude oil due to weak demand from Asia, increasing its discount to crude oil.

* The June contract fell to $856.45 a tonne cif NWE from $896 last week.

* The contango between June and July was about $2.75 a tonne.

* The June crack fell to about minus $11.40 a barrel from minus $9.30 last week.

* But some traders said naphtha might have hit the bottom. The July swaps indicated the crack might recover to minus $10.48 a barrel.

* "Naphtha fell so massively because of turnaround (of petrochemical plants) in Asia. But gasoline may pull it up," a trader said.

DISTILLATES

* Front month ICE gasoil futures fell around 4 percent last week, though they recovered slightly to $913.75 a tonne by 1444 GMT on Monday, up around 0.6 percent on the day.

* Backwardation in the curve widened to $3 for June/July, from around $2.25 the previous week LGO-1=R.

* June gasoil barge swap differentials recovered compared with last week to around minus 50 cents a tonne fob ARA unchanged from last Monday. The curve was fairly flat until the fourth quarter, when it moved into positive ground.

* Diesel barge swaps differentials for May were at $12/$14 a tonne, while June was at $13/$14 a tonne and July at $14.5/$16 a tonne. The third quarter was at $16/$17 a tonne.

JET FUEL

* Jet barge differential swaps were at around plus $76.50 a tonne fob ARA for balance May, down from the $80 last week. June was in line with last week at $73, while July was at plus $73 a tonne, down from the $74-75 a tonne last week.

FUEL OIL

* The June hilo, the spread between high sulphur and low sulphur fuel oil prices, rose to $39.50/$40.50 a tonne on Monday, around $5 a tonne wider than the previous week. The July hilo was seen at around $1 a tonne below the market for June, a broker said.

* A fall in flat prices, triggered by steep oil market losses, has helped attract some buying interest from China, although traders say interest remains limited and the market is quiet. One broker summed the market up as "dull".

* "The flat price dump triggered a bit of Chinese interest," said one fuel oil trader. He said activity was nonetheless limited, as higher crude runs capturing better refining margins on light-end products had increased fuel oil supply, weakening prices and trimming demand for feedstocks. (Reporting by Simon Falush, Jessica Donati and Ikuko Kurahone; Editing by Alison Birrane)