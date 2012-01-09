LONDON, Jan 9 The two front months of the
ICE gasoil future curve flipped into contango on Monday for the
first time since August last year, with traders citing the end
of winter demand.
"The Jan-Feb ICE gasoil has gone back into a small contango,
for the first time since August basically because there has been
no winter and also ahead of the expiry," Petromatrix's Olivier
Jakob said.
By 1242 GMT, the ICE gasoil contango between January and
February LGO-1+R stood at 75 cents, making the current month
contract cheaper to buy than February.
"The Jan-Feb spread shows the collapse of the structure,
there has been a sharp fall over the last ten days," Jakob said.
"Although we are losing refining capacity with Petroplus and
Repsol, the front spreads in gasoil are weak because the winter
is very close to being over."
Three of the five refineries owned by Petroplus
face immediate closure, while Repsol has decided to
halt one of its two crude distillation units at the 220,000
barrels per day refinery in Bilbao as margins are poor.
Demand in Europe is likely to be affected by the strong
price of products on a euro basis, Jakob warned.
"There is a lot of refining capacity taken off but prices
are so high on a euro basis, that's the problem".
GASOIL/DIESEL
* January ICE gasoil futures were up 0.36 percent at
$964.25 a tonne by 1044 GMT on Monday.
* The curve has flipped into a small contango LGO-1=R of
75 cents for January-February, ending the backwardation that has
persisted since August 2011.
* Analysts and traders said the spread has been falling over
the last 10 days, although refinery capacity has been coming out
of the system.
* "It's lack of demand due to warm weather," said one
trader. "Plus, the contract is expiring on the 12th." Trading of
the ICE gasoil contract usually becomes more volatile the nearer
to expiry it gets.
* European gasoil barge differential swaps were trading at a
discount of 25 cents a tonne fob ARA to ICE gasoil futures for
January and a premium of $1.25 a tonne for February, underlining
the picture of a weaker price at the front end of the curve.
* Similarly, January diesel barge differential swaps were at
a premium of $23.13 a tonne fob ARA over ICE gasoil futures,
with February swaps at $25.25. The contango only persists until
March, however.
JET FUEL
* Prompt jet fuel cargo differential swaps were unchanged on
the week, trading at a premium of $64 a tonne cif NWE, but the
February swaps were at $70.38. The contango is short-lived,
persisting until March.
* One trader said that looking ahead, Iranian developments
could take jet higher. "Iran has spooked jet, with the obvious
military ramifications, allied to arbitrage considerations
should the Strait of Hormuz encounter supply problems," he said.
* A cold weather snap in Europe would also lift jet, given
that kerosene is used for heating in rural areas of the UK and
other countries, he added.
FUEL OIL
* January high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) barge swaps, with 3.5
percent sulphur content, were quoted at $654.78 a tonne fob ARA,
up from $624 a tonne a week earlier.
* January low sulphur fuel oil barge swaps, with 1 percent
sulphur content, were trading at $684.32 a tonne fob ARA, up
from $665 a tonne last week.
* Fuel oil is being well supported by the planned withdrawal
of some of the Petroplus capacity from the market and continuing
demand from Asia.
* The spread between the low and the high sulphur fuel oil
was at about $30 a tonne.
GASOLINE
* Gasoline barge swaps for January were quoted firmer at
around $968 a tonne fob ARA, having rallied from around $940.50
a tonne last Monday, and supported by the credit issues
affecting Petroplus.
* The barge swap curve was flat in January and February,
with both months quoted at the level of $968 a tonne. Swaps for
March were however quoted higher at $969.3, with the curve
subsequently backwardated into 2013. .
* The gasoline crack remained in positive territory, with
January at $1.94 a barrel, strengthening to $2.95 in February
and $3.23 in March as the market prepares for the summer driving
season.
* The January crack was weaker compared with last Monday's
levels of $3.37 a barrel.
NAPHTHA
* Naphtha cargo swaps for January were quoted firmer at $939
a tonne, and stronger than last Monday's quote at $906 a tonne.
The curve remained in backwardation into 2013, although the
backwardation between Jan and Feb was barely ten cents.
* Naphtha profitability remained an issue for refiners, with
the January crack quoted at minus $7.10 a barrel, little changed
from last Monday's minus $7.60.
(Reporting by Claire Milhench and Zaida Espana; Editing by
Anthony Barker)