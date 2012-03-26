LONDON, March 26 The gasoline curve in northwest Europe edged higher in the week to Monday, propelled by a series of outages in the region and in Asia.

April gasoline refining margins were trading near $15 a barrel, gaining close to $3 a barrel on the week, while crack spreads further along the curve also jumped.

A trader said the rise in prices in Europe had shut off the arbitrage window for exports to the U.S. He expected the rally to be shortlived as refineries returned to service and the cost of blending gasoline fell.

Traders said the components used to blend gasoline were getting cheaper and supply could rise as a result.

Prices in Asia climbed to a near 10-day high after Shell shut a unit at a 500,000 barrel per day (bpd) refinery in Singapore. It was in the process of restarting.

A fire at Europe's largest refinery, also owned by Shell, helped send prices higher, although the incident did not impact output according to the company.

The gasoil curve flattened, as the margin for desulphurising gasoil into diesel eroded, although prices remained supported by demand in the Mediterranean.

Algeria awarded the latest in a series of gasoil tenders in the region on Monday, buying 11 cargoes for delivery in March and April at premiums of around $17-$17.50 a tonne over average Mediterranean quotes.

GASOLINE

* Traders said that the latest in a series of outages on Monday had helped send gasoline prices higher across various regions.

* In Europe, gasoline markets were supported by a fire at Shell' Pernis refinery in the Netherlands, the region's largest plant. Shell said production had not been affected.

* In Asia, prices flipped from a 10-day low to a ten day high after Shell was reported to have unexpectedly shut a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracker (FCC) at its 500,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Singapore refinery. The plant was in the process of restarting on Monday.

* April gasoline barge swaps fell back to $1,067 a tonne fob ARA on Monday, down from $1,153 a tonne last week. April crack spreads jumped by around $3 a barrel to $15.10 a tonne over the week.

* May barge swaps edged up to $1,140 a tonne, compared to $1,135.20 a tonne last week. May barge cracks were at $12.53 a barrel, out from $10.51 a barrel last week.

* Margins further along the curve also climbed. June cracks were at $10.87 a barrel, while July was at $9.77 a barrel.

* Margins for gasoline blending appeared to have risen on Monday, however, with various traders noting components were becoming cheaper.

* "We will see a blend margin soon for Eurobob (Europe's benchmark gasoline)" said a gasoline trader, adding the resulting increase in gasoline supply prospects could trigger a steep drop in prices.

NAPHTHA

* April swaps were steady, edging down to $1,068.50 a tonne cif NWE on Monday, around $4 a tonne lower on the week.

* May swaps were at $1,056 a tonne, also slightly lower on the week when prices were at around $1,058 a tonne.

* The April crack spread slipped by around $1 a barrel to trade at minus $5.30 a barrel on Monday.

The May crack spread fell to minus $6.05 a barrel, down from minus $5.45 a barrel the previous week.

MIDDLE DISTILLATES

* April ICE gasoil futures were 0.22 percent higher at $1,031.25 a tonne at 1306 GMT, lagging a small gain in crude oil markets.

* The April/May LGO-2=R spread remained in backwardation on Monday, although the front-month premium was narrower at 50 cents a tonne, down from $1.50 a tonne last week.

* Traders attributed backwardation at the front of the curve to steady demand in the Mediterranean, which is absorbing supply from other areas and pressuring prices in northwest Europe and west Africa as a result.

* April gasoil barge differential swaps were little change, trading at around minus $2/$1.50 a tonne, compared to minus $1.50 a tonne a week earlier.

* Third quarter gasoil barges were at minus $1.25/$1 a tonne, while forth quarter barges were at $0-0.25 a tonne differentials. Both were around 25 cents lower on the week.

* Traders said that last week's wide differential between gasoil and diesel had narrowed, making it less attractive to desulphurise gasoil and easing some pressure on the market as a result.

* Diesel barge swaps for April slipped to around $19.50/$20.50 a tonne on Monday, down from around $21.75 a tonne last week.

* May barge swaps were quoted broadly in line with the front-month market, at $19/$21 a tonne, level with the market for June.

* Diesel barge swaps for the third quarter were at $18/$19.25 a tonne, down from $20 a tonne last week. The fourth quarter edged lower, slpping to $22/$24 a tonne from $23.25 a tonne last week.

* In the Mediterranean, April diesel cargo swaps were at $12/14 a tonne, while third quarter cargo swaps were at $10/$11 a tonne.

JET FUEL

* April barge differential swaps were quoted at around $71/$72 a tonne, slightly higher than last week, when differentials were trading at $70 a tonne.

* May barge differentials were at $73/$74 a tonne, unchanged from last Monday.

* The year 2013 was quote at $89/$90 a tonne on Monday.

* Air traffic will be severely limited in Spain on Thursday during a general strike called by unions to protest at high unemployment and changes to labour laws that will make it cheaper for companies to lay off employees.

FUEL OIL

* The April hilo rose to $46 a tonne in the week to Monday, up from $39 a tonne.

* The May hilo also advanced, trading at $41.50 a tonne, up from $36.75 a tonne last week.

* Fuel oil inventories independently held in ARA fell to 910,000 tonnes from last week's record high of 1.1 million tonnes, according to independent Dutch oil analyst Pieter Kulsen.

* Last week's record was attributed to a combination of weakening Asian demand and a delay in loading cargoes for export to other regions.

* Libya's state oil company has issued a tender to sell 45,000 tonnes of straight-run fuel oil from its Zawiya refinery, trade sources said on Monday. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; additional reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by William Hardy)