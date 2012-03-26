LONDON, March 26 The gasoline curve in northwest
Europe edged higher in the week to Monday, propelled by a series
of outages in the region and in Asia.
April gasoline refining margins were trading near $15 a
barrel, gaining close to $3 a barrel on the week, while crack
spreads further along the curve also jumped.
A trader said the rise in prices in Europe had shut off the
arbitrage window for exports to the U.S. He expected the rally
to be shortlived as refineries returned to service and the cost
of blending gasoline fell.
Traders said the components used to blend gasoline were
getting cheaper and supply could rise as a result.
Prices in Asia climbed to a near 10-day high after Shell
shut a unit at a 500,000 barrel per day (bpd) refinery in
Singapore. It was in the process of restarting.
A fire at Europe's largest refinery, also owned by Shell,
helped send prices higher, although the incident did not impact
output according to the company.
The gasoil curve flattened, as the margin for desulphurising
gasoil into diesel eroded, although prices remained supported by
demand in the Mediterranean.
Algeria awarded the latest in a series of gasoil tenders in
the region on Monday, buying 11 cargoes for delivery in March
and April at premiums of around $17-$17.50 a tonne over average
Mediterranean quotes.
GASOLINE
* Traders said that the latest in a series of outages on
Monday had helped send gasoline prices higher across various
regions.
* In Europe, gasoline markets were supported by a fire at
Shell' Pernis refinery in the Netherlands, the region's largest
plant. Shell said production had not been affected.
* In Asia, prices flipped from a 10-day low to a ten day
high after Shell was reported to have unexpectedly shut a
gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracker (FCC) at its 500,000
barrels-per-day (bpd) Singapore refinery. The plant was in the
process of restarting on Monday.
* April gasoline barge swaps fell back to $1,067 a tonne fob
ARA on Monday, down from $1,153 a tonne last week. April crack
spreads jumped by around $3 a barrel to $15.10 a tonne over the
week.
* May barge swaps edged up to $1,140 a tonne, compared to
$1,135.20 a tonne last week. May barge cracks were at $12.53 a
barrel, out from $10.51 a barrel last week.
* Margins further along the curve also climbed. June cracks
were at $10.87 a barrel, while July was at $9.77 a barrel.
* Margins for gasoline blending appeared to have risen on
Monday, however, with various traders noting components were
becoming cheaper.
* "We will see a blend margin soon for Eurobob (Europe's
benchmark gasoline)" said a gasoline trader, adding the
resulting increase in gasoline supply prospects could trigger a
steep drop in prices.
NAPHTHA
* April swaps were steady, edging down to $1,068.50 a tonne
cif NWE on Monday, around $4 a tonne lower on the week.
* May swaps were at $1,056 a tonne, also slightly lower on
the week when prices were at around $1,058 a tonne.
* The April crack spread slipped by around $1 a barrel to
trade at minus $5.30 a barrel on Monday.
The May crack spread fell to minus $6.05 a barrel, down from
minus $5.45 a barrel the previous week.
MIDDLE DISTILLATES
* April ICE gasoil futures were 0.22 percent higher
at $1,031.25 a tonne at 1306 GMT, lagging a small gain in crude
oil markets.
* The April/May LGO-2=R spread remained in backwardation
on Monday, although the front-month premium was narrower at 50
cents a tonne, down from $1.50 a tonne last week.
* Traders attributed backwardation at the front of the curve
to steady demand in the Mediterranean, which is absorbing supply
from other areas and pressuring prices in northwest Europe and
west Africa as a result.
* April gasoil barge differential swaps were little change,
trading at around minus $2/$1.50 a tonne, compared to minus
$1.50 a tonne a week earlier.
* Third quarter gasoil barges were at minus $1.25/$1 a
tonne, while forth quarter barges were at $0-0.25 a tonne
differentials. Both were around 25 cents lower on the week.
* Traders said that last week's wide differential between
gasoil and diesel had narrowed, making it less attractive to
desulphurise gasoil and easing some pressure on the market as a
result.
* Diesel barge swaps for April slipped to around
$19.50/$20.50 a tonne on Monday, down from around $21.75 a tonne
last week.
* May barge swaps were quoted broadly in line with the
front-month market, at $19/$21 a tonne, level with the market
for June.
* Diesel barge swaps for the third quarter were at
$18/$19.25 a tonne, down from $20 a tonne last week. The fourth
quarter edged lower, slpping to $22/$24 a tonne from $23.25 a
tonne last week.
* In the Mediterranean, April diesel cargo swaps were at
$12/14 a tonne, while third quarter cargo swaps were at $10/$11
a tonne.
JET FUEL
* April barge differential swaps were quoted at around
$71/$72 a tonne, slightly higher than last week, when
differentials were trading at $70 a tonne.
* May barge differentials were at $73/$74 a tonne, unchanged
from last Monday.
* The year 2013 was quote at $89/$90 a tonne on Monday.
* Air traffic will be severely limited in Spain on Thursday
during a general strike called by unions to protest at high
unemployment and changes to labour laws that will make it
cheaper for companies to lay off employees.
FUEL OIL
* The April hilo rose to $46 a tonne in the week to Monday,
up from $39 a tonne.
* The May hilo also advanced, trading at $41.50 a tonne, up
from $36.75 a tonne last week.
* Fuel oil inventories independently held in ARA fell to
910,000 tonnes from last week's record high of 1.1 million
tonnes, according to independent Dutch oil analyst Pieter
Kulsen.
* Last week's record was attributed to a combination of
weakening Asian demand and a delay in loading cargoes for export
to other regions.
* Libya's state oil company has issued a tender to sell
45,000 tonnes of straight-run fuel oil from its Zawiya refinery,
trade sources said on Monday.
(Reporting by Jessica Donati; additional reporting by Claire
Milhench; editing by William Hardy)