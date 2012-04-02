LONDON, April 2 Gasoline swaps prices rose again at the front of the curve in the week to Monday, boosted by expectations of tight supply due to refinery outages, and as the U.S., the world's largest motor fuel consumer approached the peak summer driving season.

With outright gasoline barge prices still strong, the curve remained in backwardation, a sign that supply remains tight.

"With all the Atlantic refineries down, people are a bit worried about supply to some extent," an analyst at a trading house said.

Diesel swap differentials in North-West Europe were also lifted in the week to Monday by refineries run cuts and demand from drivers in Europe, partly due to warm spring weather.

A trader said lower diesel imports from Russia due to tax changes there could also limit supply and was acting as a supportive factor for differentials.

GASOLINE

* Gasoline barges were being quoted at around $1,185 a tonne fob ARA during the morning, with the swaps curve showing bigger discounts into further months, a structure known as backwardation.

* "There is big, big backwardation from cash to paper," a broker said.

* April gasoline barge swaps rose to $1,158 a tonne fob ARA on Monday, firming further from $1,067 a tonne last week, albeit still at a discount to the prompt gasoline. April crack spreads firmed further by around $1.5 a barrel to $16.9.

* May barge swaps however were quoted slightly lower at $1,122.50 a tonne from last week's $1,140 a tonne. May barge cracks rose to over $13 a barrel from last Monday's $12.53 a barrel.

NAPHTHA

* April swaps inched lower to $1,053 a tonne cif NWE, down from last week's $1,068.50. May swaps were at $1,037 a tonne from $1,056 a tonne the previous week.

* The April crack spread was steady at minus $5.30 a barrel on Monday, while May crack was also little changed at minus $6.30 a barrel.

MIDDLE DISTILLATES

* April ICE gasoil futures were 0.3 percent lower at $1,011.25 a tonne at 1029 GMT.

* The April/May LGO-1=R spread remained in backwardation on Monday, with the front-month premium wider at $1, from the 50 cents a tonne last week.

* Traders attributed firmer prices and backwardation at the front of the curve to solid demand despite high prices, and worries about supply.

* April gasoil barge differential recovered slightly to minus $1.25 a tonne, compared to around minus $2/$1.50 a tonne a week earlier.

* Third quarter gasoil barges were at minus 95 cents compared to minus $1.25/$1 a tonne the previous week, while fourth quarter barges were unchanged from the previous week, at $0-0.25 a tonne.

* Diesel barge swap premiums for April rose to around $22/$24 a tonne on Monday, up from the $19.50/$20.50 a tonne last week.

* May barge swaps were at $21.50/$23.50 a tonne, up from the $19/$21 a tonne.

* Diesel barge swaps for the third quarter were at $18.50/$20.50 a tonne, up from $18/$19.25 a tonne last week. The fourth quarter edged higher to $22.50/$24 a tonne from the $22/$24 a tonne last week.

* "Good weather equals good driving, and therefore good diesel demand, so diesel diffs popped a bit," a trader said.

JET FUEL

* April barge differential swaps were quoted at around $80 a tonne, substantially higher than the $71/$72 a tonne seen last week.

* May barge differentials were at $80.50 a tonne, up from the $73/$74 a tonne last Monday.

* Analysts said refineries were switching from jet to maximise gasoline production to capitalise on strong cracks, resulting in lower output.

FUEL OIL

* The April hilo rose to $44.50/$45 a tonne from $41.50 a tonne in the week to Monday.

* The high sulphur crack spread for April was trading around minus $13.06 a tonne and for May at minus $12.73 a tonne. For low sulphur the crack for May was minus $12.60.

* Fuel oil inventories independently held in ARA fell again to 742,000 tonnes from 910,000 tonnes last week, according to independent Dutch oil analyst Pieter Kulsen. (Reporting by Zaida Espana and Simon Falush; editing by James Jukwey)