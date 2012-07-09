LONDON, July 9 European diesel swaps rose sharply on the week as strong prompt demand met sparse supplies following a summer retail price cut by Eni, Italy's largest refiner, which added pressure to a market that was already tight, trading sources said.

The Italian oil major introduced a 20 percent discount on its diesel from mid-June. The scheme has generated so much demand that it has left the company scrambling for more fuel, which has then pushed up wholesale prices for diesel across the entire Mediterranean oil market to a six-week high.

Five million Italians rushed to Eni forecourts last weekend to take advantage of the special summer discount, sending petrol and diesel sales there up by five times, Italy's biggest oil and gas group said on Monday.

"There is good demand for around four to five (diesel) cargoes, but there is nothing around," said one trader.

"There are fewer arbitrage cargoes from the West and East, low storage in the Mediterranean and ARA. Also Eni introduced a very aggressive retail discount, and so there is additional demand for Eni."

In the North, heating oil purchases have risen as buyers have sought to take advantage of low flat crude prices to stock up ahead of winter, the trader added.

Gasoil prices, on the other hand, have fallen because supplies are ample even after large tenders from Algeria and Egypt to buy.

Naphtha cracks continued to hold firm on Asian demand despite dim arbitrage opportunities from Europe. Asian naphtha margins have reached a seven-week high owing to lower regional supplies.

India's naphtha exports for July lifting are seen around 720,000 tonnes, or down about 12 percent from its June loadings.

"The East is concerned about short-term tightness before the arrival of arbitrage barrels fixed last week on long range vessels," another trader said.

GASOLINE

* July gasoline barge swaps were trading at $961.91 a tonne fob ARA on Monday, up from $920.00 a tonne the previous week. The August swap firmed to $925.91 a tonne from $884.50 last week.

* The backwardated structure of the curve was little changed, with the July and August spread holding around $36 a tonne.

* Cracks continued to strengthen. with the July crack rising to $17.11 a barrel, up nearly $3 from $14.77 a barrel last week. The structure remained backwardated, with August at $13.08 a barrel up from $10.57 a barrel.

NAPHTHA

* July naphtha swaps firmed to $795.50 a tonne cif NWE from $760 a tonne last Monday. August swaps were at around $789 a tonne.

* The curve held onto its backwardated structure, but the front month spread narrowed to around $6 a tonne from $10 the pervious week.

* The July naphtha crack swap rose to minus $9.20 a barrel from minus $11.00 a barrel last Monday. The August crack swap was at minus $9.70/9.40 a barrel up from minus $11.30 a barrel.

DISTILLATES

* Front month ICE gasoil futures were trading at $871.75 a tonne at 1522 GMT on Monday, up from $849.00 a tonne at the close a week earlier.

* Backwardation at the front of the curve widened, with the July/August spread LGO-1=R at around $5.75 a tonne compared with $5.50 a tonne last week.

* July gasoil barge swaps fell to around $0.75/1.50 a tonne from around $2 a tonne last Monday.

* August gasoil barges eased to $0.50/1.25 a tonne from around $1.80 a tonne. September was pegged at $1/2 a tonne.

* The third quarter weakened to $0.75/2.00 a tonne from around $1.50 a tonne. The fourth quarter was at $0.75/1.50 a tonne.

* July diesel barge swaps rose sharply on the week to around $34 a tonne, compared with around $24.50 a tonne last Monday. August barge swaps were at $23.50 up from $20.50 a tonne.

* The backwardated structure of the curve steepened, with the July/August spread widening to around $10 a tonne from around $4 the previous week.

* Mediterranean cargo swaps were at $28.50 a tonne cif Mediterranean in July and $24.50 a tonne in August.

JET FUEL

* July jet fuel swaps rose to $60.50/62.00 a tonne cif Northwest Europe from $58.50/59.5 a tonne last week. The August swap at $63.50/64.50 was up from $62/63 a tonne.

* September was at $66.50/67.00 a tonne, and the fourth quarter was pegged at $70.50.

FUEL OIL

* The spread between high sulphur and low sulphur fuel oil, or hilo, firmed on the week.

* The July hilo was at around $41 a tonne, up from $38 a tonne. August was around $39.50 a tonne from $38 the previous week.

* The curve moved into a slight backwardation between the two front months after being relatively flat for several weeks. (Reporting by Julia Payne, additional reporting by Jessica Donati; editing by Jane Baird)