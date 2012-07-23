LONDON, July 23 Outright naphtha and gasoline swaps rose on Monday, buoyed by crude prices, which were still higher on the week despite steep losses on Monday.

Light ends crack swaps, however, fell as increased European refinery runs have led to greater regional supplies.

The crash of crude oil futures over the last month has prompted refiners to increase runs as margins have improved on the back of cheap crude feedstock, figures from industry monitor Euroilstock showed.

Naphtha cracks were kept from falling further by increased Asian demand as margins in the Far East have hit over a 2-month high due to increased petrochemical buying.

"They (Asia) have been buying like crazy," said one naphtha trader.

Gasoline crack swaps fell around a $1 a barrel as the arbitrage to the U.S. appears closed. Traders need a strong RBOB price in the United States to make it worth their while sending European gasoline across the Atlantic.

Diesel prices weakened as well on the back of higher refinery runs, counterbalancing limited arbitrage cargoes from the United States.

"The American market is very strong. Some arbitrage cargoes are arriving, but not so many," said another naphtha trader, "Product is staying in the U.S. or heading to South America."

Outages at Japanese oil refineries amounting to 560,000 barrels per day, could end up lending support to diesel prices. Without definite restart schedules, the sudden and extended shutdowns could curb the country's diesel exports by buoying regional premiums for the product.

GASOLINE

* Balance July gasoline barge swaps were at $996.80 a tonne fob ARA on Monday, up from $988.50 a tonne fob ARA last week. The August swap rose to $976.80 a tonne, up from $954.50 a tonne.

* September was pegged at $950.55 and October at $894.55 a tonne.

* Cracks eased slightly with the balance July crack pegged at lower at $15.42 a barrel, compared with $16.51 a barrel last week. The structure remained backwardated, with August at $13.82, up from $13.43 a barrel and September at $11.30 a barrel.

* The October crack swap was at $4.95 a barrel.

NAPHTHA

* July naphtha swaps firmed to $826 a tonne cif NWE, up from $824 a tonne last Monday. August swaps were at around $832 a tonne, compared with $818.50 a tonne. September was pegged at around $829 a tonne.

* Cracks held relatively weakened slightly on the weak.

* The July naphtha crack swap was at minus $9.55 a barrel, down from $9.30 a barrel last Monday. The August crack swap was weaker at minus $9.79 a barrel, compared with minus $9.50 a barrel last week.

* The September and October crack swaps were at minus $9.68 and minus $9.61 a barrel, respectively.

DISTILLATES

* Front month ICE gasoil futures were trading at $898.25 a tonne at 1449 GMT on Monday, up from $879.75 a tonne at the close a week earlier.

* Backwardation at the front of the curve widened slightly, with the August/September spread LGO-1=R at around 75 cents a tonne, compared with last week at 50 cents a tonne.

* August gasoil barges continued to fall to minus $1.50/0.75 a tonne, compared with minus $0.50 to plus $0.50 a tonne last week.

* The fourth quarter firmed to $0.75/1.50 from $0.25/0.75 a tonne. The first quarter of 2013 was at $1.00/1.50 and calendar 2013 was at $0.75/1.50 a tonne.

* Balance July diesel swaps fell to around $27 a tonne from $31.5/33 a tonne last week. August swaps eased to $22.00/23.50 a tonne fob ARA, down from $25.50/26.50 a tonne last week.

* The backwardation at the front of the curve narrowed by $1 on the week.

* September swaps fell to $22.00/24.50 a tonne, compared with $26.00/27.00 last Monday. October swaps were pegged at 24.00/26.00 a tonne.

JET FUEL

* Balance July jet fuel swaps were at $71.50/73.00 a tonne cif Northwest Europe. August swaps rose $74 a tonne cif Northwest Europe, from around $65.50 a tonne cif Northwest Europe last week.

* September was pegged at $73.50/75.00, after being bid at $66.50 a tonne last week, and October was up as well at $73.00/75.00.

* While swaps were up on the week, they were down compared to Friday, one trader said, on plentiful supplies and still weak demand owing to the weak global economy.

FUEL OIL

* The spread between high sulphur and low sulphur fuel oil, or hilo, narrowed on the week.

* The August hilo was offered at $38.00 a tonne down from $40.00 a tonne last week. The September hilo narrowed to $35.50/36.00 a tonne, compared with $39.50 last week.

* The October hilo was at $33.25 a tonne. (Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by William Hardy)