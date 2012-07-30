LONDON, July 30 Gasoline and naphtha crack swaps eased on Monday, following a spate of lacklustre demand due to a closed arbitrage to the United States and subdued West African demand after a Nigerian oil products subsidy scandal.

The U.S. summer driving season had been buoying gasoline for last few months, but the arbitrage closed last week, traders said.

Naphtha, in turn, was up because European refiners used it for gasoline blending to compensate for the lack of European specification gasoline being produced.

The Nigerian government has been investigating fraudulent fuel subsidy claims by domestic importers with new revelations each week.

The resultant political turmoil has led to payment delays for legitimate importers, and thus strike threats, and Nigeria's state-oil company NNPC says that it is owed $7 billion by the government.

Diesel barge swaps fell on the week as an influx of cargoes from Asia and the United States is expected to reduce tightness in the region, although the market still looked tight in the Mediterranean, one trader said.

Buyers are under less pressure to make purchases now that inventories are closer in line with previous years.

Last month's drop in oil prices caused product prices to fall and prompted consumers to rush to refill storage tanks, taking advantage of the relatively cheap wholesale market.

"The rate of German consumer stock rebuilding was at a multi-year high for a month of June," said Olivier Jakob of Petromatrix.

GASOLINE

* Balance July gasoline barge swaps were at $996.80 a tonne fob ARA on Monday, up from $988.50 a tonne fob ARA last week. The August swap rose to $976.80 a tonne, up from $954.50 a tonne.

* September was pegged at $950.55 and October at $894.55 a tonne.

* Cracks eased slightly with the balance July crack pegged at lower at $15.42 a barrel, compared with $16.51 a barrel last week. The structure remained backwardated, with August at $13.82, up from $13.43 a barrel and September at $11.30 a barrel.

* The October crack swap was at $4.95 a barrel.

NAPHTHA

* August swaps rose to around $843 a tonne cif NWE compared with $832 a tonne last week. September was pegged at around $840.50 a tonne, up from $829 and October was at $838.50 a tonne.

* Crack swaps weakened with August falling to minus $10.64 a barrel from minus $9.79 a barrel last Monday.

* The September and October crack swaps were at around minus $10.41 and minus $10.21 a barrel, respectively.

* The fourth quarter was at minus $9.70 and the first quarter of 2013 at minus $9.65/$9.60 a barrel.

DISTILLATES

* Front month ICE gasoil futures were trading at $914.75 a tonne at 1439 GMT on Monday, up from $894.75 a tonne at the close a week earlier.

* Backwardation at the front of the curve widened, with the August/September spread LGO-1=R at around $1.00 a tonne, compared with last week at 25 cents a tonne.

* Gasoil swaps were largely steady on the week in a quiet market, brokers said, August is not an active month for distillates.

* August gasoil barge swaps held steady at around minus $1.50 a tonne, up slightly from minus $0.75/$1.50 a tonne last week. September was pegged at minus 50 cents.

* The fourth quarter firmed to $1.25, largely steady with last Monday at $0.75/1.50 a tonne. The first quarter of 2013 was at $1.13 a tonne, compared with $1.00/1.50 a tonne last week.

* August diesel barge swaps fell to $21/$23 a tonne fob ARA, from $22.00/23.50 a tonne last Monday.

* The curve maintained a slight backwardation.

* September swaps held nearly steady at $22.00/24.00 a tonne, compared with $22.00/24.50 last Monday. October swaps were unchanged at 24.00/26.00 a tonne.

* The fourth quarter diesel barge swap was at $23.00/25.00 a tonne.

JET FUEL

* August jet fuel swaps edged higher on the week to $75.00/$75.75, up from $74 a tonne cif Northwest Europe.

* September was at $74.50/$75.50 a tonne, up from $73.50/$75.00 and October rose to $74.00/$75.50 from $73.00/$75.00 last week.

FUEL OIL

* The spread between high sulphur and low sulphur fuel oil, or hilo, narrowed for a second week.

* The curve was near flat at the front end from a contango last week.

* The August hilo was at $35.50 a tonne, down from $38.00 a tonne last week. The September hilo narrowed to 36.00 a tonne, compared with $39.50 last week. The fourth quarter hilo was at $31.50 a tonne. (Reporting by Julia Payne, additional reporting by Jessica Donati; Editing by Anthony Barker)