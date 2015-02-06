LONDON Feb 6 European stocks trimmed earlier
losses and German Bund futures erased gains on Friday after U.S.
data showed job growth rising solidly in January and wages
rebounding.
January marked the 11th straight month of job gains above
200,000, the longest streak since 1994, in a show of underlying
strength in the economy that puts a mid-year interest rate
increase from the Federal Reserve back on the table.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 equity index
turned flat, having been down by around 0.2 percent beforehand.
Bund futures erased earlier gains to trade 2 ticks
higher on the day at 158.60.
Sterling fell sharply against the dollar after the data to
$1.5259 from around $1.5338 beforehand.
(Reporting By Jemima Kelly; Additional reporting by Sudip
Kar-Gupta; Editing by Marius Zaharia)