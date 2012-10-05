LONDON, Oct 5 Gasoline barge prices and the gasoline crack rebounded on Friday in northwest Europe, supported by an overnight rally in U.S. RBOB futures on the back of concerns about a rapidly tightening U.S. gasoline market. Two pipelines that carry gasoline and distillates from Atlanta to Nashville have been closed by the Colonial Pipeline Company after a gasoline odour was reported and a spill discovered. Repairs are now underway. Analysts at JBC Energy also pointed to gasoline delivery rationing in California by Exxon Mobil and Valero due to local refining capacity outages. "Gasoline inflows from other parts of the U.S. are being hindered by the state's own specifications and infrastructure bottlenecks," JBC Energy added. Pump prices in California soared this week to over $4 a gallon. But not enough gasoline is moving to the U.S. to make up the shortfall because Europe also remains tight. Diesel also remains supported following a fire at a diesel hydrotreater unit at Exxon Mobil's giant 560,500 barrels a day refinery in Baytown, Texas. ICE gasoil backwardation has pushed out to some $12 a tonne at the front of the curve, reflecting the tightness in the prompt market. Inventories are low in both Europe and the United States and some fear a supply pinch if an early cold snap occurs. "Both gasoil and heating oil have potentially more upside, notably if temperatures were to turn colder prematurely," said analysts at BNP Paribas. "However, in Europe, pressure on stored supply is likely to be less pronounced than in the U.S." BNP Paribas believes German, French and Swiss restocking may become hand-to-mouth given the economic backdrop. Also, the return of several ex-Petroplus refineries means that the shortfall in distillate supplies will be less than originally anticipated. GASOLINE * No barges of benchmark Eurobob traded in the window. * Some 6,200 tonnes of winter grade gasoline traded earlier in the day at $1,101-$1,120 a tonne fob ARA, up from $1,068-$1,080 a tonne on Thursday. * Noble, Litasco, Chevron and Hess sold to Cargill, Gunvor and Trafigura. * At 1602 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at around $20.16 a barrel, up from around $18.27 a barrel on Thursday. * Five barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded at $1,119-$1,120 a tonne fob ARA, up from $1,089 a tonne on Thursday. Gunvor and Vitol sold barges to Litasco and Totsa. * Greenergy bought two cargoes of gasoline, one from Litasco at $1,135 a tonne cif Thames, and the other from Statoil at $1,134 a tonne cif Tees. * At 1609 GMT, ICE Brent crude futures were down $1.66 at $110.92 a barrel. * November U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were down 0.7 percent at $2.9223 a gallon. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was at $33.60 a barrel, up from $31.40 a barrel, around the same time on Thursday. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * Two cargoes traded at $970 and $972 a tonne cif NWE, up from $946-$948 a tonne on Thursday. Koch sold a cargo to BP, and BP sold a cargo to Vitol. * The naphtha crack was at around minus $1.90 a barrel, according to Reuters' calculations, firming from around minus $3.70 a barrel on Thursday. * "We are in a bit of a pause phase," said Gareth Lewis-Davies, an oil analyst at BNP Paribas. "We've drawn down naphtha stocks in ARA and sent that eastward, but stocks might start to build as refineries come out of turnaround in Europe." * If prices start to come off as a result, this should renew the incentive to send more cargoes to Asia, he said. GASOIL * In another busy session, 11 barges changed hands, with Vitol buying eight and Morgan Stanley buying the others. Shell, Gunvor, Litasco and North Sea Group sold the barges. * The barges traded at discounts to October ICE gasoil futures of $1-$2 a tonne fob ARA, in line with Thursday. * No barges of 50 ppm gasoil traded, but bids and offers came at premiums to October ICE gasoil futures of $34-$37 a tonne fob ARA. * At 1546 GMT, October ICE gasoil futures were up 0.51 percent at $984 a tonne. * The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was trading at $19.62 a barrel, a little weaker than Thursday's $19.94 a barrel. * The backwardation for October/November LGO-1=R was a little narrower at around $11.50 a tonne, in from around $13.25 a tonne on Thursday. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * Seven barges of intermediate quality diesel traded at premiums to October ICE gasoil futures of $42-$44 a tonne fob ARA, down from $44-$47 a tonne on Thursday. * North Sea Group, Phillips 66, AIC and Unipec Singapore sold to Shell, Morgan Stanley and Vitol. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * No jet fuel barges traded. Bids and offers came at premiums to November ICE gasoil futures of $94-$99 a tonne. * No cargoes traded either, as there were no offers. Bids came at premiums to November ICE gasoil of $89-$97 a tonne cif NWE. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content traded at $659-$660 a tonne fob ARA, up from $648-$655.50 a tonne on Thursday. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $615-$618 a tonne fob ARA, up from $612-$616.50 a tonne in the previous session. (Reporting by Claire Milhench and Alice Baghdjian; editing by Jason Neely)