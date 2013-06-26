* Equity trend ends as Fed signals tapering of stimulus
* "Trend following" still seen profitable in long run
By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Alistair Smout
LONDON, June 26 The global equity pullback over
the last month hit "trend-following" quantitative funds the
hardest, but the strategy could remain the most profitable in
the longer run, delegates at a leading industry event said on
Wednesday.
Delegates at the "Battle of the Quants" in London - a
gathering of leading hedge funds and traders - agreed markets
were at an "inflection point" as the U.S. Federal Reserve
prepares to scale back economic stimulus measures.
Strategies based on expectations that certain trends will be
maintained were hit the hardest after the Fed's warning that it
could soon scale back its bond-buying stimulus programme,
abruptly ending an 11-month stock market rally in Europe.
On the HFRI Macro/CTA Index, which charts the performance
of hedge funds, those that used trend-following strategies fell
2.2 percent in May, according to data from industry tracker
Hedge Fund Research.
"We've been underallocating trend-following strategies for
much of the spring, and switched into shorter term and other
types of strategies," said Per Ivarsson, head of investment
management at RPM.
One category of strategies which has benefited from the
recent market moves is "statistical arbitrage", known as stat
arb, based on the proposition that prices tend to revert to
statistically normal levels instead of following trends - a
strategy that performs better in volatile markets.
"Provided this volatility comes in a more structural way ...
it could be quite a good environment for the stat arb space,"
said Claire Smith, research analyst at Albourne Partners.
Quantitative funds control close to a third of the assets in
the $2.3 trillion hedge fund industry, data from Hedge Fund
Research showed in April.
These funds tend to use mathematical formulae and computer
models to dictate when to buy and sell securities, and are often
run by highly qualified scientists and mathematicians who
traditionally stick to strictly defined strategies.
However, the lines between different categories of funds are
being blurred, said Andreas Clenow, principal of ACIES Asset
Management.
"More and more of us are combining the strategies. Over the
long run, trend following is still likely the most profitable
one. But for about 10 years many were only trend following, and
that's more unusual now," Clenow said.
"Trend following is probably the biggest profit generator of
our time, but the volatility has become too big, and people are
trying different things to get a better overall portfolio."