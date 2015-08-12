* Euro zone stocks set for double digit earnings growth in
2015
* Forecasts for FTSE 100 earnings growth slashed
* Euro zone seen resilient despite pressure from falling
yuan
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Aug 12 Scratch beneath the surface of
Europe's bumper earnings season and you will find a yawning
divide between a resurgent euro zone, lifted by a domestic
recovery, and sputtering UK-listed companies hurt by the
commodities slump.
That gap may be exacerbated by the latest bout of market
nerves over China's economy, one of the main reasons for the
slump in major commodities markets and share prices exposed to
that sector, after a foreign-exchange devaluation that has
sparked fears of global currency wars.
While the eurozone is not immune to a China slowdown, with
German exporters like Volkswagen or Siemens
and French luxury goods group LVMH
suffering a hit this week, London-listed blue-chips are more
exposed to the mining and energy sectors.
So while this year euro zone companies are projected to grow
earnings by 13.4 percent, FTSE 100 members are set to see theirs
decline by 11.5 percent
"It's euro zone within Europe that is strong, and any
weakness is in the FTSE 100," said Patrick Moonen, senior
multi-asset strategist at NN Investment Partners.
"We can say with a high degree of confidence that even with
the current events in currency markets, euro zone earnings can
grow in double digits in 2015."
CONTINENTAL DIVIDE
With most of the earnings season done, 71 percent of Euro
STOXX firms have beaten or met revenue expectations,
fuelling a 13.7 percent rise in year-on-year earnings.
For each of the last five years, forecasts of double digits
earnings growth have evaporated as the year has gone on.
However, predictions of earnings growth of around 12 percent
for the Euro STOXX 50 are holding up this year,
leaving the index set for its biggest rise in earnings since a
36 percent rise in 2010.
Buoyed by an asset purchase programme by the European
Central Bank, funds have been pouring in to European equities as
bets build that growth will return to the euro zone economy.
"There's a genuine economic recovery in the euro zone (and)
sectors like the banks start to look a little more interesting,"
said James Barty, head of European equity strategy at Bank of
America Merrill Lynch.
The situation on Britain's FTSE 100 is a stark
contrast, where companies have posted a 22 percent fall in
year-on-year earnings.
The index is set to see earnings slide 11.6 percent this
year, with forecasts steadily cut since an oil price rout began
in late 2014. At that time, earnings were expected to grow
nearly 10 percent in 2015.
Even the banks, which are favoured in the euro zone for
their domestic exposure, are at risk on the FTSE 100, with HSBC
and Standard Chartered having large businesses
in Asia.
The pockets of the euro zone stock market affected by the
recent moves in China will need to be reassessed, however.
"We've been cutting exposure to exporters since early
April," said Dennis Jose, European equity strategist at
Barclays, adding he was rotating into domestic stocks.
JP Morgan equity analyst Prabhav Bhadani said that while
exporters had been top performers in the first quarter, a second
quarter improvement for domestically exposed stocks meant he was
still confident of double digit earnings growth.
"However, it would be difficult to be overweight autos,
luxury or industrials, which have a lot of leverage to the China
situation," he said.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Keith Weir)