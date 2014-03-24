(Updates factbox first issued on March 21 with new data. Removes Tele2 and Enel Green Power) March 24 Finnish tyre maker Nokian Renkaat , Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International Danish brewer Carlsberg and German retailer Metro feature among the European blue-chips with the biggest exposure to Russia, data from index provider MSCI shows. Germany's main trade body said last week that if an escalation of Europe's stand-off with Moscow over Crimea results in economic sanctions, more than 6,000 German companies which do business with Russia would suffer "catastrophic losses". Below is a table of European listed companies with the biggest exposure to Russia, in terms of percentage of overall revenues, according to MSCI data. Company name Code Exposure (pct) COCA-COLA HBC AG 32.34 NOKIAN RENKAAT 26.41 IMMOFINANZ 22.49 RAIFFEISEN BANK INT'L 21.52 KBC GROUPE 19.11 FORTUM CORP 16.71 CARLSBERG 16.63 UNICREDIT 14.30 METRO 11.56 HENKEL 10.21 NESTE OIL 8.03 SAIPEM 7.68 RYANAIR 7.56 UMICORE 7.49 REXAM 6.79 ADIDAS 6.75 COLOPLAST 6.57 BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO 6.24 SAP 6.06 HEIDELBERGCEMENT 6.01 TOTAL 6.00 SCANIA 5.91 LINDT & SPRUENGLI 5.76 LUNDIN PETROLEUM 5.75 BEIERSDORF 5.73 COMPASS GROUP 5.56 DSV 5.53 3I GROUP 5.44 PARGESA HOLDING 5.33 ALSTOM 5.31 FUCHS PETROLUB VORZUG 5.30 INVESTOR AB 5.30 SCOR 5.15 GLENCORE XSTRATA INT'L 5.11 GEBERIT 5.02 KUEHNE & NAGEL INT'L 4.97 EUTELSAT 4.96 TUI TRAVEL 4.93 ACCOR 4.90 VOLKSWAGEN 4.88 PORSCHE 4.88 DANONE 4.85 ALFA LAVAL 4.80 RENAULT 4.74 ATLAS COPCO 4.63 MAN 4.53 HEINEKEN 4.49 SOCIETE GENERALE 4.47 LAFARGE 4.44 ENI 4.44 PRYSMIAN 4.36 VALEO 4.35 SANOFI 4.29 NOKIA CORP 4.26 LUFTHANSA 4.25 OCI NV 4.24 GEA GROUP 4.22 IMERYS 4.17 BASF 4.15 SIEMENS 4.15 INDUSTRIVARDEN 4.13 FUGRO 4.13 BRENNTAG 4.05 AIR LIQUIDE 4.04 GEMALTO 4.03 KINGFISHER 4.03 PIRELLI & CO 4.02 FRESENIUS 4.02 NORSK HYDRO 3.99 ROYAL DUTCH SHELL 3.96 BUREAU VERITAS 3.94 JC DECAUX 3.89 DEUTSCHE POST 3.89 LAGARDERE 3.87 RECKITT BENCKISER 3.86 SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT 3.85 KONE 3.79 WILLIAM DEMANT 3.77 SODEXO 3.76 INMARSAT 3.75 SANDVIK 3.71 SULZER 3.71 ACTELION 3.70 AKZO NOBEL 3.70 QIAGEN 3.68 SCHINDLER 3.68 CONTINENTAL 3.68 EDENRED 3.67 BMW 3.66 WOLTERS KLUWER 3.65 CRODA INTERNATIONAL 3.61 HUSQVARNA 3.60 ABB 3.60 GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT 3.59 IMI 3.57 TNT EXPRESS 3.56 BANCO SANTANDER 3.53 MSCI Economic Exposure estimates are based, where required, on nominal GDPs. When a company does not report revenues for Russia as a geo-segment and instead reports revenues for a region such as East Europe, then MSCI uses Russia's GDP contribution in the region to arrive at Russia's exposure. (Compiled by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Anthony Barker)