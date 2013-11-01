* British, German small-cap indexes hit record highs
* M&A, valuations and economic recovery to fuel rally
* Analysts see scope for shares to rise nearly 40 percent
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Nov 1 Europe's small companies are
emerging as the stars of the third quarter earnings season,
prompting analysts to raise forecasts for future profits and
investors to bet on new highs in share prices.
The small-caps' greater exposure to recovering domestic
economies, compared with the more globally focused blue chips,
is filtering through into bigger positive earnings surprises and
analyst upgrades, encouraging investor interest in stocks that
were considered too risky during the financial crisis.
Small European companies have so far reported about 8
percent higher earnings than analysts expected, while larger
companies have lagged forecasts by 1.5 percent, according to
StarMine data.
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates show European small cap
earnings rising nearly 27 percent in the next 12 months against
9.5 percent for large caps.
"More and more investors are now looking for additional
value in a low growth environment and that's why so many people
are interested in small caps," Stefan Scheurer, senior analyst
at Allianz Global Investors, said.
"Their valuations, on a price-to-book ratio, are attractive,
performance has been good and dividend yields in most cases are
higher than government bond yields."
Among small caps, energy and industrial sectors have been
the best performers on the earnings front, with 86 percent and
62 percent of companies respectively beating or meeting
third-quarter earnings forecasts.
Havila Shipping, business process outsourcing
company Transcom Worldwide, Siem Offshore
, lighting systems company Fagerhult AB,
German homeware firm Villeroy & Boch, and Belgian
maritime group CMB are among the small companies who
had strong third quarter numbers, beating expectations.
Boosted by expectations of economic recovery and increased
appetite for risk, the STOXX Europe 600 small cap index
is up 19 percent, near recent six-year highs, against a 13
percent gain for the FTSEurofirst 300 this year. On a
country level, small-cap indexes in Britain and Germany
have set record highs, outpacing gains in blue chips.
But, despite the price gains, the small caps still look
cheap relative to history, which analysts say leaves room for
them to outperform further.
Shares in small and mid-cap firms could rise nearly 40
percent before they hit their historical peak in terms of
price-to-book ratio, while their dividend yields offer the scope
for more than 30 percent gains, according to JPMorgan.
"And there is a very strong fundamental story to support
this valuation argument. Small and mid-caps give you higher
growth than large caps and will benefit from M&A, which is a
matter of when, not if," Eduardo Lecubarri, head of small and
mid cap strategy at JPMorgan, said.
ACQUISITION TARGETS
According to Thomson Reuters data, global announced M&A deal
volumes have risen in the third quarter to more than $600
billion from the previous quarter, and analysts expect the pick
up to continue.
The amount of cash on the books of large caps globally is
equal to 40 percent of the market capitalisation of small and
medium scale firms, against 25 percent five years ago. For
Europe, the number is 70 percent, up from 50 percent in 2008,
according to JPMorgan, meaning they are better equipped for
acquisitions.
The small-cap sector's upward march is attracting investor
attention. Lipper, which tracks about 300 mutual funds and
exchange-traded funds investing in European and euro zone small
and mid caps, says these funds have seen a combined net inflow
of almost 3 billion euros ($4.1 billion)- equal to 10 percent of
their assets under management (AUM) - in 2013.
In contrast, funds investing in large companies have
witnessed a net inflow equal to just 4 percent of their AUM.
Analysts said the political backdrop was also supportive for
small companies, with a trend of largely sparing small
businesses from new taxes and regulations and growing efforts
to support them in accessing credit.
"What we are starting to see is tentative signs of an
improved access to credit. Markets are pricing in a stronger
recovery and that tends to benefit smaller business," James
Butterfill, global equity strategist at Coutts, said.