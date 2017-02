LONDON April 12 Europe's top shares reversed early gains on Thursday, dragged lower by a weaker oil sector as reports of an oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico prompted a sharp retreat in Royal Dutch Shell.

At 0745 GMT, the FTSEurofirst was down 0.03 points at 1,033.77.

Shell fell 2.6 percent after an oil sheen spotted near the firm's platforms in the central Gulf of Mexico caused the company to send a spill response vessel and seek aircraft overflights. (Written by David Brett)