LONDON, July 24 European shares were trading flat in midafternoon on Tuesday, oscillating around opening levels in a narrow range with volumes thin, as investors awaited fresh direction from U.S. earnings.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.10 point at 1,024.37 by 1344 GMT, as Wall Street opened slightly lower, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average off 0.2 percent ahead of quarterly results from U.S. tech bellwether Apple, due after the closing bell.

Volumes on the FTSEurofirst 300 stood at 42 percent of the 90-day daily average. (Reporting by Tricia Wright)