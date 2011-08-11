LONDON Aug 11 European shares extended gains in late trade on Thursday, with the market getting support from a rebound in U.S. shares after a forecast-beating jobs report, while miners tracked strong metals prices.

By 1452 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was up 2.8 percent at 935.45 points after falling to a low of 891.49 earlier in the session.

The European mining index surged 3.8 percent, while the STOXX Europe 600 Banks index was up 3.7 percent.

Bund futures FGBLc1 extended losses, falling to a session low of 132.88, down 122 ticks on the day.

