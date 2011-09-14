LONDON, Sept 14 European shares pared gains on Wednesday as banking stocks reversed earlier rises and turned lower on news that Austrian approval of changes to the euro zone's bailout fund could be delayed until October.

The possible delay was because a parliamentary committee failed to clear the measure for a quick vote on Sept. 21.

By 1439 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was up 0.9 percent at 908.58 points.

The STOXX Europe 600 Banks index was down 0.7 percent, with Societe Generale the biggest faller down 10.1 percent. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)