LONDON Nov 1 European bank shares fell sharply on Tuesday as the Greek prime minister's call for a referendum on the latest euro zone bailout deal risked a new crisis for the currency bloc.

By 0818 GMT, the STOXX Europe 600 banking index lost 4.8 percent, with euro zone bank shares down 6.7 percent.

Among the top losers in the sector were Societe Generale , Credit Agricole , BNP Paribas and Commerzbank down 9.7 to 12.9 percent. (Reporting by Dominic Lau)