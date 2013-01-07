Snap's stock price hard to justify - Barron's
NEW YORK, March 5 Snap Inc's share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.
LONDON Jan 7 European banking stocks rose on Monday after regulators eased global bank liquidity rules in order to enable lenders to issue more credit to help struggling economies grow.
The STOXX Europe 600 Banking index was up by 1.2 percent at 0804 GMT, outperforming a flat STOXX Europe 600 .
On Sunday, the Basel Committee of banking supervisors pulled back from a draconian earlier draft of new global bank liquidity rules.
French and Italian lenders led gainers across the sector, with BMPS up 6.1 percent, Credit Agricole up 4 percent and Societe Generale up 3 percent.
"Any loosening of the rules is going to be positive for the sector," said Toby Campbell-Gray, head of trading at Tavira Securities.
NEW YORK, March 5 Snap Inc's share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.
HOUSTON/CALGARY, March 3 Doug Lucas stood outside a Houston energy conference early one morning last month handing out resumes and hoping to catch the eye of oil executives with a hand-written sign advertising "Petroleum Eng. Hungry for job interview."
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, March 5 Brazil's Prosecutor General Rodrigo Janot plans to ask the Supreme Court for authorization to investigate ministers in President Michel Temer's cabinet and senior senators from his PMDB party for corruption as soon as this week, a source familiar with the plans said on Sunday.