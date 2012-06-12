LONDON, June 12 European shares looked set to weaken on Tuesday, following poor showings both on Wall Street and in Asia, as a rescue package for debt-stricken Spanish banks failed to allay fears that the crisis will spread throughout the euro zone.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to shed 4-7 points, or as much as 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX to drop 18-21 points, or as much as 0.3 percent, and France's CAC-40 to fall 9-12 points, or as much as 0.4 percent.

After weeks of nervousness, the move by euro zone finance ministers over the weekend to lend Spain up to 100 billion euros ($125 billion) to shore up its teetering banks resulted in a surge of euphoria in equity markets, but this quickly faded on concern this could exacerbate the country's rising public debt.

U.S. blue chips shed 1.1 percent on Monday, whilst the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was left nursing a loss of 0.5 percent, as the spotlight fell on the next potential domino to fall, with Italy firmly in the crosshairs.

"Despite Spain's banks being better off to the tune of 100 billion euros, yields on Spanish government debt have surged above the danger level as traders interpret this as an escalation of the debt crisis and not as a preventative measure that policy makers had tried to spin things," Jonathan Sudaria, dealer at Capital Spreads, said in a note.

"Questions over where the money will come from still need to be answered but this has been put to one side as concern has turned to when the Spanish Government will go cap in hand to the rest of the euro zone for a full bailout and when Italy will also buckle under the fiscal scrutiny." (Reporting by Tricia Wright)