LONDON Aug 17 European shares were set to fall on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with traders disappointed by the lack of a positive outcome from the meeting of French president Nicolas Sarkozy and German chancellor Angela Merkel.
Britain's FTSE 100 was seen opening as much as 35 points, or 0.7 percent lower; Germany's DAX was seen as much as 53 points or 0.9 percent lower and France's CAC was seen as much as 6 points, or 0.2 percent lower, according to financial bookmakers.
(Reporting by Brian Gorman)
* Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
UPDATE 6-Ethics review sought after Trump adviser touts Ivanka Trump products
WASHINGTON, Feb 9 A Congressional committee said on Thursday it was seeking a review into whether senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway had violated ethics rules by using her position to promote product lines of President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, a day after he attacked a retailer for dropping them.