LONDON Aug 17 European shares were set to fall on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with traders disappointed by the lack of a positive outcome from the meeting of French president Nicolas Sarkozy and German chancellor Angela Merkel.

Britain's FTSE 100 was seen opening as much as 35 points, or 0.7 percent lower; Germany's DAX was seen as much as 53 points or 0.9 percent lower and France's CAC was seen as much as 6 points, or 0.2 percent lower, according to financial bookmakers.

(Reporting by Brian Gorman)