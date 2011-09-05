LONDON, Sept 5 European shares were expected to extend the previous session's steep losses on Monday, tracking a slump in Asia and on Wall Street, with investors dumping riskier assets on growing concerns that the U.S. economy was heading for a recession.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 69 to 70 points lower, or 1.3 percent, Germany's DAX to open 60 to 79 points down, or as much as 1.4 percent and France's CAC-40 to fall 54 to 55 points, or 1.8 percent lower.

