LONDON, Sept 5 European shares were expected to extend the previous session's steep losses on Monday, tracking a slump in Asia and on Wall Street, with investors dumping riskier assets on growing concerns that the U.S. economy was heading for a recession.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 69 to 70 points lower, or 1.3 percent, Germany's DAX to open 60 to 79 points down, or as much as 1.4 percent and France's CAC-40 to fall 54 to 55 points, or 1.8 percent lower.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash and Jon Hopkins)
BRIEF-Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services
* Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
UPDATE 6-Ethics review sought after Trump adviser touts Ivanka Trump products
WASHINGTON, Feb 9 A Congressional committee said on Thursday it was seeking a review into whether senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway had violated ethics rules by using her position to promote product lines of President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, a day after he attacked a retailer for dropping them.