LONDON, Sept 6 European shares were set to extended losses on Tuesday after the previous session's plunge, with mounting concerns about a U.S. recession and that the euro zone debt crisis could spread to other countries prompting investors to shun riskier assets.

Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open 22 to 48 points lower, or as much as 0.9 percent, Germany's DAX to fall 11 to 43 points, or as much as 0.8 percent and France's CAC-40 to drop 18 to 43 points, or as much as 1.4 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares fell 4.1 percent on Monday. Futures for the S&P 500 SPc1, the Dow Jones DJc1 and the Nasdaq 100 NDc1 were down 2.0 to 2.8 percent on Tuesday, with the U.S market opening later in the day after a holiday on Monday. (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)