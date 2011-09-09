PARIS Sep 9 Financial bookmakers expect to see the leading European benchmark indexes dipping on Friday, halting a two-day recovery and tracking losses on Wall Street after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke gave no indications of new stimulus measures.

The losses, however, could be limited by data showing China's annual inflation slightly eased to 6.2 percent in August from July's three-year high, raising expectations Beijing will hold off from further policy tightening.

Financial spreadbetters expect Britain's FTSE 100 to open around 14 points lower, or down 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX to open 27 points lower, or down 0.5 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 12 points lower, or down 0.4 percent.

Investors were also cautious after U.S. President Barack Obama proposed late on Thursday a $447 billion package of tax cuts and spending measures aimed at spurring growth and hiring, waiting to see if Republicans will back the plan. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)