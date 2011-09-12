LONDON, Sept 12 European shares were set to slip again on Monday, tracking a slump in overseas markets, on growing concerns that Greece might default and as France and Germany were struggling to present a united front to shore up confidence in the euro zone.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 62 to 72 points lower, or as much as 1.4 percent, Germany's DAX to open 66 to 72 points down, or as much as 1.4 percent, and France's CAC-40 to fall 34 to 40 points, or as much as 1.3 percent.

(Reporting by Atul Prakash and Tricia Wright)