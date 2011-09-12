BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Sept 12 European shares were set to slip again on Monday, tracking a slump in overseas markets, on growing concerns that Greece might default and as France and Germany were struggling to present a united front to shore up confidence in the euro zone.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 62 to 72 points lower, or as much as 1.4 percent, Germany's DAX to open 66 to 72 points down, or as much as 1.4 percent, and France's CAC-40 to fall 34 to 40 points, or as much as 1.3 percent.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash and Tricia Wright)
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Kincora completes private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: