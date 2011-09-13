LONDON, Sept 13 European shares were set to
rebound on Tuesday after heavy falls in the past two sessions,
with a late rally on Wall Street and a rise in Asia on hopes
that China could provide financial support to highly-indebted
Italy improving sentiment.
Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100
to open 70 to 72 points higher, or as much as 1.4 percent,
Germany's DAX to open 76 to 95 points higher, or as
much as 1.9 percent, and France's CAC 40 to jump 34 to
53 points, or as much as 1.9 percent.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Mike Nesbit)