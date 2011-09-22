LONDON, Sept 22 Financial bookmakers expected the leading benchmark indexes to fall sharply on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve gave a downbeat assessment of the economy and said it faced "significant downside risks".

Financial spreadbetters expect Britain's FTSE 100 to open down 141 to 145 points, or as much as 2.7 percent, Germany's DAX to open 142 to 149 points lower, or as much as 2.7 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open down 77 to 87 points lower, or as much as 3 percent. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)