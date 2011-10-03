LONDON Oct 3 European shares are set to fall sharply on Monday after their worst quarterly performance since late 2008, with investors seen shunning riskier assets as government draft budget figures showed Greece will miss a deficit target set just months ago.

Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open 111 to 115 points lower, or as much as 2.2 percent, Germany's DAX to fall 112 to 114 points, or as much as 2.1 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 52 to 55 points lower, or as much as 1.8 percent.

(Reporting by Atul Prakash and Tricia Wright)