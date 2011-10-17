LONDON Oct 17 European shares are set to extend gains to hit 10-week highs on Monday on growing expectations that policymakers will soon come up with a concrete plan to resolve the euro zone's debt crisis that threatens a fragile global economic recovery.

Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open 51 to 54 points higher, or as much as 1 percent, Germany's DAX to gain 49 to 51 points, or as much as 0.9 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open 31 to 32 points stronger, or as much as 1 percent.

The world's leading economies pressed Europe on Saturday to act decisively within eight days to decisively address the current challenges through a comprehensive plan.

