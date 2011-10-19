LONDON Oct 19 European shares are set to jump on Wednesday, tracking gains on Wall Street and in Asia, with a media report saying France and Germany had agreed to boost the euro zone's financial rescue fund to two trillion euros ($2.76 trillion) helping sentiment.

Britain's Guardian newspaper, citing senior European Union diplomats, said on Tuesday the euro zone would endorse a five-fold increase in the 440-billion-euro bailout fund. However, a senior euro zone source told Reuters there had been no mention of such a deal.

Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open 55 to 57 points higher, or as much as 1.1 percent, Germany's DAX to gain 88 to 95 points, or as much as 1.6 percent, and France's CAC-40 to rise 39 to 40 points, or as much as 1.3 percent.

(Reporting by Atul Prakash and Jon Hopkins)