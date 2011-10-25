LONDON Oct 25 European shares are seen opening down on Tuesday, after sharp gains in the previous session, on uncertainty about an outcome of a summit on Wednesday, with policymakers in disagreement over the size of losses private holders of Greek debt will take.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down 19 to 23 points, or as much as 0.4 percent, Germany's DAX to open 16 to 20 points, or as much as 0.3 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open down 12 to 14 points, or as much as 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)