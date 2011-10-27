LONDON Oct 27 European shares were set to open sharply higher on Thursday after policymakers agreed to boost the firepower of the region's rescue fund and reached a deal on a 50 percent writedown for private bondholders of Greek debt.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up 75 to 78 points, or as much as 1.4 percent, Germany's DAX to open 103 to 112 points higher, or as much as 1.9 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open up 73 to 77 points higher, or as much as 2.4 percent. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)