LONDON Nov 2 European shares are expected to rise on Wednesday, after steep declines in the previous session, on some hopes that a meeting of the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) may signal more measures to bring the fragile economic recovery back on track.

"European markets are seen edging up on speculative hopes of a dovish FOMC. Hopes are for some sign of further easing in the wings to ensure that the U.S. economic recovery doesn't falter," said Jonathan Sudaria, dealer at Capital Spreads.

Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open about 29 to 36 points higher, or as much as 0.7 percent, Germany's DAX to gain 48 to 56 points, or as much as 1 percent, and France's CAC-40 to rise 33 to 38 points, or as much as 1.2 percent.

