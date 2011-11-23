LONDON Nov 23 European shares are set to fall for a fifth straight session on Wednesday after hitting seven-week lows in the previous session, with data showing China's factory sector shrank the most in 32 months in November raising concerns of a global recession.

Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open 64 to 67 points lower, or as much as 1.3 percent, Germany's DAX to fall 63 to 72 points, or as much as 1.3 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open 41 to 48 points lower, or as much as 1.7 percent.

(Reporting by Atul Prakash and Tricia Wright)