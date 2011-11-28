LONDON Nov 28 European shares are set to gain on Monday, with a report saying the International Monetary Fund was preparing an aid package for Italy and that Germany and France were exploring radical ways to integrate euro zone countries seen improving sentiment.

Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open 44 to 48 points higher, or as much as 0.9 percent, Germany's DAX to gain 79 to 90 points, or as much as 1.6 percent, and France's CAC 40 to rise 37 to 40 points, or as much as 1.4 percent.

(Reporting by Atul Prakash)